ERA Salespersons Empowered with Super Tech for Advanced Leads Generation

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 26 August 2019 – In light of a global market downturn, ERA Realty Network (ERA) is stepping up to mitigate its salespersons’ costs by removing obstacles hindering their efficiency and productivity. The industry leader has developed free digital tools for it’s over 6,900-strong network; driving the growth of the agency for the remaining half of the year.

These tools were unveiled at the agency’s Q3’19 Career Advancement Day, a quarterly conference held to recognise ERA top leaders and producers.

Transforming in-house virtual office into a lead-generating machine

ERA has developed a lead generation tool that would enable its salespersons to cut through the clutter and gain valuable information on potential sellers. It will be pulling statistics from multiple data points such as Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and Housing and Development Board (HDB); generating big data into strategic reports that are useful and tangible for its salespersons.

Accessed via the agency’s internal iERA mobile application, currently in its seventh version, ERA salespersons can generate lists of past profitable transactions by filtering data, based on set criteria such as dates, districts, types of development, profitable transaction count and minimum profit percentage etc., anytime anywhere.

In its first phase, the lead generation tool is able to generate business leads for these key target groups of sellers:

– Resale condominium owners, who are sitting on profit

– Owners of Built-to-order (BTO) projects nearing Minimum Occupation Period (MOP)

– Owners of Executive Condominiums (EC) nearing Minimum Occupation Period (MOP)

– Owners of condominiums that have hit Temporary Occupation Period (TOP)

– Profitable Resales

“Before, in order to gain insights into such data, salespersons had to spend an inordinate amount of time doing intensive research on different platforms; even poring through traditional channels such as the street directories. With this new analytics tool, salespersons can directly access potential customers at no cost, thereby raising their work efficiency and reducing their cost spent in getting customer leads,” says Mr Marcus Chu, Chief Operating Officer, ERA Realty Network.

“With this funnel approach, the path to sales conversions is greatly shortened. The generation of targeted leads will allow ERA salespersons to outsmart the current difficult market in order to reach out to the remaining pool of sellers and make better decisions when conducting their marketing campaigns — no matter via direct mailers or on social media,” added Chu.

Optimisation of Resources: ERA “Tagger On-Demand”

In the same vein, the agency revealed another digital initiative for their salespersons to facilitate their work processes. Introducing ERA “Tagger On-Demand”, an in-app tool that allows salespersons to request for the presence of project specialists at respective showflats, just by the click of a button. This is a far cry from the traditional way of reaching out to project specialists by phone calls and text messages.

Besides improving the agency’s efficiency, the implementation of this tag team system in ERA also ties back to their commitment to strengthen the bonds between its salespersons, as well as promoting a sense of togetherness and teamwork in the organisation.

Investment in Predictive AI and PropTech Start-up, UrbanZoom

The million-dollar strategic collaboration between APAC Realty and UrbanZoom provides real-time and precise residential market data, which is now available to all ERA salespersons. UrbanZoom utilises a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to analyse millions of data points derived from regulatory, industry and other public sources. With the report, you can predict the following:

– Home value

– Home’s price history

– Home’s valuation in comparison to all homes and HDBs in Singapore

– Probability of sale price versus the expected time to sell

– Overview of home transactions in the neighbourhood

– Comprehensive sales transaction analysis by HDB index, median HDB prices between two neighbourhoods, number of sales in the neighbourhood, the latest rental transactions in the building by floor range, and the latest rental transactions in nearby neighbourhoods

Exclusive Partnership with EM Services Pte Ltd

Driven by a client-first mind-set, the agency is constantly focused on resolving challenges faced by new homeowners. According to statistics provided by CASE[1], the contractors industry (renovation and interior design) accounts for the country’s fourth-highest number of complaints in 2018. This is a sentiment echoed by ERA, whose salespersons often receive calls from clients at odd hours requiring assistance with leaking pipes or faulty air-conditioning units in their newly rented or purchased houses.

To bridge this gap, ERA has entered into an exclusive partnership with EM Services Pte Ltd, which manages 10 out of Singapore’s 16 townships and brings more than 30 years of experience in facility management. This partnership will allow ERA salespersons and clients to enjoy direct, convenient, and reliable access to a range of home services featured on the GOfix mobile application.

With GOfix, homeowners can enjoy a one-stop access to reliable and professional handyman services. It also minimises hassle by handling the entire process from start to finish, so homeowners do not have to liaise or negotiate with third-party vendors.. All fees are transparent and stated upfront in a standard price list.

ERA salespersons and clients can also enjoy an additional five per cent (5%) discount on top of any promotions. They will be trained to use the GOfix app, resolving the challenges faced by salespersons and homeowners on housekeeping and managing a home. Through this, ERA salespersons can expect a boost in responsiveness, productivity, and professionalism, helping them build stronger client relationships.

All digital initiatives can be launched within ERA’s in-house mobile application, iERA. The app has seen several enhancements since its inception, and plans are underway to ensure the digital tools within are constantly updated with the latest technological advancements.

Raise Game with More Cool Features on iERA

Experience a host of digital enhancements that aide personal branding and digital marketing through a mobile app, which allows salesperson to:

– Manage their Personal Website

– PropWatch: Auto-update their Clients on the Latest Property Transactions

– Gain direct access to multiple listings through “ERA Zap”

– Strengthen brand awareness and sales by Cross-posting to External Portals





A Personalised Website for every ERA Salesperson

ERA salespersons will not have to go through the tedious process of manually creating their website. Instead, they get the benefits of having a Personal Website assigned to them automatically. ERA salespersons can build their personal brand through their profile, and market their projects and listings digitally. This simplifies the process of home buying and transacting for both ERA salespersons and their clients.

PropWatch: Update your Clients on the Latest Property Transactions

ERA salespersons can finally quicken the process of providing their clients with the latest property transactions in their neighbourhood. Through PropWatch, clients can receive weekly updates of the most recent properties on sale or rent. This is easily doable with just a quick scan of their agent’s QR code or sharing their personal link with the click of a button.

Gain Direct Access to Multiple Listings on “ERA Zap”

ERA Zap is the new digital home for over 200 divisions of ERA salespersons. It allows a total of 10 members per ERA Zap Group to co-market the same listings. This widens their horizons in terms of reaching more interested clients, leading to quicker transactions of their property listings.

Strengthen Brand Awareness and Sales by Cross-posting to External Portals

ERA salespersons can sync their listings to other property listing sites, such as PropertyGuru. This special function allows them to leverage on the success of external portals conveniently, providing an advantageous gateway for them to expand their client base. It can also strengthen their brand awareness, as well as sales transactions.



