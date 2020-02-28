ERA To Launch Mobile-First Microlearning for Trusted Real Estate Professionals to Learn-As-They-Earn

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 28 February 2020 – ERA Realty Network (ERA), Singapore’s largest international real estate agency network in Asia Pacific, has become the first real estate agency here to launch a partnership with Gnowbe — an award-winning mobile-first microlearning platform — to empower trusted real estate professionals to learn-as-they-earn.





Even with many technological advances in the training industry, traditional formats such as instructor-led or classroom-style trainings remain one of the most popular training techniques in the real estate industry. This mobile-learning platform would allow more than 7,000 real estate trusted professionals to access ERA’s robust learning content and sales enablement information on-demand in a mobile-first environment, preparing them to meet the rising demands of the industry.





Prior to this partnership, Gnowbe successfully collaborated with Ngee Ann Polytechnic to launch the first CEA-approved digital CPD course for its Real Estate Business programme last year, giving them the necessary experience to fulfil the requirements set out by ERA to design e-learning content specifically to help ERA real estate professionals rise a notch above the current industry’s standards in terms of professionalism, skillsets, ethics and integrity.





At launch, the digital learning content will include real estate salesperson courses, technical & soft skill training, as well as briefings on project launches. A total of nine modules will cover a range of topics such as asset progression tools for real estate investments, ethics and issues faced by real estate salespersons, sales kits for use in marketing new projects and personal branding, etc. This library will continue to expand with new skills to enrich and equip real estate professionals. (Please refer to Appendix A and B for the list of modules and how to get started.)





“We are seeing a new approach to the learning of specialised real estate training in this competitive real estate industry driven by tech; one that is bite-sized, collaborative and turns real estate salespersons into the industry’s trusted professionals. The prudent timing in the release of this mobile microlearning platform as opposed to large group training is also fitting, minimising the risk of further transmission of the COVID-19 virus in the community,”said Jack Chua, CEO of ERA Realty Network.





Applying the science of adult learning

Gnowbe’s platform gives real estate salespersons full control of their self-paced learning journey and mimics interactive features from social networking platforms like Facebook and Instagram. This cultivates an innate desire for learners to learn habitually daily and increases learning engagement of up to 10x higher than e-learning platforms.





Real estate salespersons will be empowered to connect and share their key learnings, best practices and reflections through the online community. This unique approach to learning facilitates a “learn-by-doing” culture, where anyone can teach or learn.





Given the dire need to develop more on ‘soft skills’, it is critical for real estate salespersons to not just gain knowledge and skills, but to apply them right to their jobs and see success in performance. The platform has the ability to track key performance indicators and gain insights on each salesperson before and after the training. These granular data will then be used to chart future training programs to help salespersons succeed even more in the workplace.





“We’re excited to collaborate with ERA to be the first in Singapore to equip real estate salespersons with a learning platform that powers performance even as they are always on-the-go, selling. This partnership makes a lot of sense for us because we’re all about creating measurable business impact for our clients in the most human way possible.” said CEO and Founder of Gnowbe, So-Young Kang.





Virtual Access to the Ultimate Market Intelligence Seminar

Amidst Covid-19 condition, ERA and its agents are not resting on their laurels, but continue to learn and achieve breakthrough in difficult times like this. On 26 February 2020, over 500 agents joined live streaming of the seminar hosted by Marcus Chu, ERA Chief Operating Officer, to a full-house auditorium of over 400 agents. This is deemed as a first-of-its-kind initiative in the real estate industry where agents can access to a seminar remotely via their mobile devices or desktop to learn about strategies on protecting their business, wealth creation and asset progression; as well as drawing out the current property market insights.





The seminar has also been structured further into multiple bite-sized modules and will be transmitted to all its agents via multiple platforms, allowing them to keep up with the latest insights and strategies.





About ERA

ERA Realty Network Pte Ltd (ERA) has been setting and redefining industry standards through the pioneering of real estate concepts, technologies, initiatives and services since its inception in 1982. ERA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SGX Mainboard Listed, APAC Realty Limited.





Headquartered in Singapore, ERA Asia Pacific has a vast network of offices throughout the Asia Pacific region with over 17,300 associates spanning across over 650 offices in 9 other countries: Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, Taiwan and Vietnam. In February 2019, APAC Realty announced its acquisition of the ERA master franchisor for Indonesia and also taking direct ownership of the Thailand ERA master franchise through a partnership.





In Singapore, we are one of the largest real estate agencies with over 7,000 associates, providing a diverse range of professional services and solutions for: Private and HDB residential resale, residential leasing, project marketing, commercial and industrial, property management, auction, valuation and research.





Through extensive network, innovative technological tools and refining the Ultimate Agent Training Programme, a series of specially curated training courses developed for ERA associates, over the years, ERA is able to revolutionise their associates’ skills, equip them with the latest trends and insights of the property market, and help them stay ahead of the competition.





About Gnowbe

Gnowbe, is a pioneering mobile-first microlearning platform that facilitates ‘learn-by-doing’ and is focused on delivering true business impact and behaviour change. Gnowbe is proud to have launched the world’s first public content library designed for mobile-first participatory learning – Gnowbe Learn™ for teams. Visit learn.gnowbe.com to starting learning.