My kids enjoyed building scenes from Eric Carle’s ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar’ and other classic children’s books with these special Magna-Tiles

caption My daughter enjoyed building towers with the tiles. source Hillary Grigonis/INSIDER

With the Eric Carle Magna-Tiles Collection, beloved children’s books mix with magnetic tiles to create a fun building toy that has even more learning potential.

There are six different sets to choose from, and each corresponds to a popular children’s book by Eric Carle, including “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” “Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?” and more.

My 5- and 7-year-old kids both enjoyed building with the tiles, and the added educational opportunities presented by the story tie-ins made them great for learning.

Kids learn how to count, tell time, identify animals, follow instructions, and more while also fostering their creativity, problem-solving skills, hand-eye coordination, and spatial awareness.

The sets are expensive, and parents will need to help their kids with certain building projects, but the tile sets are versatile enough to justify their price.

While the toy boxes overflowing with gifts from family members would beg to differ, I’m a self-proclaimed toy minimalist. Toys should have more than one way to play in order to earn that time spent being scooped up off the floor.

When I saw that Magna-Tiles had teamed up with one of my favorite children’s authors, Eric Carle, to mix reading and building into one toy, I was intrigued.

Traditional Magna-Tiles are already multi-purpose toys. The magnetic tiles can be used to build many different types of structures that are fun to play with after they’ve been built. The STEAM building toy encourages skills like creativity, problem-solving skills, hand-eye coordination, and spatial awareness. The tiles are easy for preschoolers to work with because they are larger than popular building toys like Legos. However, because the magnets inside are choking hazards if broken, Magna-Tiles are recommended for ages three and up.

The Eric Carle Collection mixes those same tiles with pictures from the author’s famous children’s stories. Printed on both sides, the tiles range from pictures of characters or scenes from the story to numbers and words. Magna-Tiles are already fun, but mixing a favorite children’s author with the building toy enhances both the entertainment and educational value. Besides the usual skills earned from building play, the Eric Carle Magna-Tiles can also be used to retell a story, recognize colors or animals from the story, or even count and tell time.

The World of Eric Carle sent me six sets of the collection, which I tried with both my 5-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son over the course of more than two weeks for both independent play and homeschool lessons. The Eric Carle Magna-Tiles quickly became a favorite for both my kids and myself.

The Eric Carle Magna-Tile collection has six different sets, each themed after one of the author’s children’s stories. The sets are available individually or in larger collections. While each build kit works on slightly different skills, all of them can be used to work on sequencing events, and for most, retelling a story.

‘Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?’

source Hillary Grigonis/INSIDER

The Brown Bear set is designed to build exploration, and problem-solving skills, as well as recognizing colors and animals. With 16 square pieces, the design on the tiles ranges from a unique mirror piece – which my daughter loved – and a brown bear picture puzzle. Unlike other sets, this set doesn’t have instructions for a specific build. That mixed with the color recognition makes it a good set for three-year-olds.

’10 Little Rubber Ducks’

source Hillary Grigonis/INSIDER

The Rubber Ducks set also encourages identifying animals, but adds in counting to 10. One side of the 18 tiles shows animal pictures from the book while the other side is yellow to construct a duck using the included instructions. The duck is one of the more difficult builds, however, and I had to help build the duck – even alongside my oldest.

‘The Very Busy Spider’

source Hillary Grigonis/INSIDER

The Very Busy Spider Magna-Tiles set includes 18 pieces and was one of my 5-year-old’s favorites because of the barn and animal tiles. This set has several different build options, including a spider web and the barn, which also has working doors. The Very Busy Spider kit is designed to encourage identifying animals and sounds.

‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar’

source Hillary Grigonis/INSIDER

The 16-piece Very Hungry Caterpillar set, of course, builds a fun caterpillar. This is one of the sets that was a bit easier for a preschooler to build. The instructions for the build are listed on the cover and they are easy to follow. My bug-obsessed 7-year-old enjoyed rebuilding the lifecycle of a butterfly, but toddlers could also learn by counting the numbered tiles and fruit tiles.

‘Papa, Please Get The Moon For Me’

source Hillary Grigonis/INSIDER

This 16-piece set builds a moon with a ladder, but we also used the smaller pieces to show the phases of the moon and recognize different sizes. The opposite side of the moon build can be used to order pictures from the story.

‘The Grouchy Ladybug’

source Hillary Grigonis/INSIDER

With the pieces to put together a clock, the Grouchy Ladybug kit had activities that were also appropriate for my first grader. He loved using the pieces to build a clock, and I loved that he was working on math homework without realizing it. Along with telling time, the 16-piece set promotes sequencing and identifying animals.

Eric Carle Magna-Tile made home learning fun

Simply by adding book-themed pictures, the Eric Carle Magna-Tiles set encourages both free, creative play and structured learning. The activities were easy to do with my daughter, and by herself, she built towers and shapes from her own imagination.

The tiles didn’t just encourage my daughter’s creativity. Beyond the activities in the instruction, I was able to easily dream-up other projects in-line with key preschool skills. We built 2D and 3D shapes and used the tiles to create patterns, skills not even advertised on the box.

While the building kits by themselves were fun, my daughter had the most fun mixing all six, creating enough pieces to build a tower almost as tall as she is or to build a Hot Wheels road across the living room.

The collection has all the benefits of traditional Magna-Tiles, but the double-sided pictures are new to the building toy. The company says the new double-sided tiles are also more scratch resistant, and that statement holds up after two weeks of play, even mixed with other toys like Hot Wheels cars.

The cons

source Hillary Grigonis/INSIDER

The Eric Carle collection Magna-Tiles are fun and well-built. They left me with little room for complaint, but my biggest annoyance is the same for any building toy: Once the pieces are mixed together, it’s a pain to sort them back out in order to build the specific sets again (and toddlers aren’t organized enough to keep them separate). The toys are much more fun and creative when mixed together, but it now takes some searching to find the tiles for a specific book.

Most of the building instructions were also a bit too complex for my preschooler to handle solo. The instructions are simple white pictures on a blue background, and full-color instructions would be more helpful in identifying the different pieces. The instruction builds became mom-and-me activities, while creative builds were good for solo play.

Magna-Tiles also aren’t a cheap toy. A set with less than 20 pieces costs $35 and buying all six – the most fun way to play with the tiles – means spending more than $200. Thankfully, you aren’t paying extra for the book tie-ins; the Eric Carle collection is similarly priced to the original building toy.

The bottom line

The Eric Carle Magna-Tiles aren’t a one-topic educational toy. The set helps kids build preschool to early elementary skills in reading comprehension, colors, numbers, shapes, problem solving, sequencing, animal recognition, and even telling time. Frankly, my daughter would much rather learn through hands-on building than sit through another free printable I found on Google.

Pros: Encourages creativity, covers several educational topics, fun, versatile, scratch-resistant

Cons: Some instructions are too tough for solo play, pricey