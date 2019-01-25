A teen with autism went viral for winning a lifetime of peanut butter last year, and now he’s giving it away to furloughed workers

source REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A 15-year-old boy with autism who won a lifetime supply of peanut butter in a viral challenge is now giving some of the jars to furloughed workers during the partial government shutdown.

Eric McKay, who lives in Woodbridge, Virginia, won the peanut butter after the grocery store Lidl challenged him to get 72,000 retweets when he voiced his love of the spread on Twitter.

Instead of keeping all of the peanut butter to himself, he’s sharing it with federal workers who have been working without pay during the government shutdown.

.@BeanPhilosopher to the rescue! Furloughed workers in need of a helping hand can stop by Lidl Dumfries on Wednesday 4-7pm EST. @BeanPhilosopher @dandelionmama & our team will be donating up to 3 jars of #LidlBeanutButter per furloughed worker with valid Gov ID, while stocks last pic.twitter.com/9Df7sj2t4i — LidlUS (@LidlUS) January 21, 2019

Eric, whose father is a furloughed federal worker, traveled to a Lidl in Dumfries, Virginia, to hand out peanut butter on Wednesday.

He, his parents, and Lidl staff donated up to three jars of Lidl brand peanut butter to each furloughed worker who showed a valid government ID.

Despite voicing his love of peanut butter last year, Eric didn’t win the viral challenge until January.

He first tweeted to Lidl in February 2018, with a picture of himself and 72 jars of peanut butter his mother had bought at the grocery store in February.

Dear @LidlUS My name is Bean. I eat peanut butter and jelly English muffins for three meals a day. Back in February, my mom bought 72 jars of your peanut butter when it was on sale for 78 cents a jar. I numbered each jar. pic.twitter.com/u4wBgH8rzm — Philosopher Bean (@BeanPhilosopher) October 16, 2018

“My name is Bean. I eat peanut butter and jelly English muffins for three meals a day,” Eric said in the tweet, adding that his mother had bought the 72 jars on sale.

By October, he was on the last jar, and asked Lidl to have another peanut butter sale.

Lidl sent Eric and his family 72 more jars of peanut butter, according to the Washington Post, and told him that if he got 72,000 retweets, he would get a lifetime supply.

Celebrities like Neil Gaiman tweeted their support:

In January he hit the goal, and by Thursday he had more 76,000 retweets.