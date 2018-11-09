Panthers safety Eric Reid ejected after making head-on hit on Ben Roethlisberger and causing scuffle

source via Fox/NFL

Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid was ejected on Thursday for unnecessary roughness after making a head-on tackle on Ben Roethlisberger.

Late in the third quarter, Roethlisberger took off running for a first down. As he slid to the ground, Reid came in late, diving head first and making contact with Roethlisberger’s head.

As Reid got up, with referees throwing flags, several Steelers rushed after Reid, shoving him for the late and dangerous hit on Roethlisberger.

Referees discussed the play and tossed Reid for the tackle.

Replays showed Reid came in late and low at Roethlisberger’s head.

Reid and Roethlisberger shook hands as Reid left the field.