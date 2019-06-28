38-year-old Eric Swalwell insinuates that Joe Biden is too old to be president

caption Rep. Eric Swalwell, right, is seen speaking about Joe Biden, left, at Thursday night’s debate. source MSNBC

Rep. Eric Swalwell took a shot at former Vice President Joe Biden‘s age during night two of the Democratic primary debate on Thursday.

Swalwell, 38, said it was time for 76-year-old Biden to “pass the torch.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Rep. Eric Swalwell of California was one of the first candidates to take a jab at former Vice President Joe Biden at night two of the first Democratic primary debate on Thursday night, insinuating that he’s too old to be president.

After being asked what he would do to address the issue of Americans losing jobs to automation, the 38-year-old politician laid out a plan of job creation before pivoting to his issue with Biden, 76, being in the race.

“I was six years old when a presidential candidate came to the California Democratic convention and said it’s time to pass the torch to a new generation of Americans. That candidate was then-Senator Joe Biden.

WATCH: Rep. Eric Swalwell: "Joe Biden was right when he said it was time to pass the torch to a new generation of Americans — when he said it 32 years ago." #DemDebate2 pic.twitter.com/IiyLcSsLen — MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 28, 2019

“Joe Biden was right when he said it was time to pass the torch to a new generation of Americans 32 years ago. He’s still right today. If we’re gonna solve the issues of automation, pass the torch. If we’re gonna solve the issues of climate chaos, pass the torch. If we’re gonna solve the issue of student loan debt, pass the torch. If we’re gonna end gun violence for families that are fearful of sending their kids to school pass the torch,” Swalwell said.

Read more: Eric Swalwell is running for president in 2020. Here’s everything we know about the candidate and how he stacks up against the competition.

Biden took the jab in stride, breaking out in a smile that caused the crowd to erupt into laughter.

When a moderator asked Biden if he “would like to pass the torch on,” Biden replied “I would” – before adding that he’s “still holding on to that torch” for now.

If elected, Biden would be the oldest person to become president, breaking the record that was set by Ronald Reagan, who became president at the age of 73 in 1981.