Eric Trump says his father’s life ‘became exponentially worse the minute he decided to run for president’

caption Eric and Donald Trump in 2016. source John Moore/Getty Images

Eric Trump told Westchester Magazine that his father’s life got “exponentially worse” after running for president.

Eric described himself as being “abused” by the media, but said it comes with the territory.

His wife Lara Trump has embraced the political world, and quit her job in TV to join Donald Trump’s re-election campaign.

Eric Trump, President Donald Trump’s 34-year old son, spoke openly about the effect running for president had on his father’s morale in an interview with Westchester Magazine.

“There would be far fewer headaches if it weren’t for politics, but it’s all worth it when you know you’re in it for the right reasons,” Eric said. “My father’s life became exponentially worse the minute he decided to run for president. He didn’t need to do this, but he was immensely frustrated with where the country was going.”

Eric and his wife Lara Trump reside in Briarcliff Manor, New York, a wealthy suburb of New York City and the home of the Trump National Golf Club in Westchester. Eric currently serves as an executive vice-president of the Trump Organization along with his older brother, Donald Trump Jr.

The two discussed the impact of being suddenly thrust in the political spotlight, and under the scrutiny of the media.

Lara Trump, 35, said that sometimes she and her family “pine for the old days” before her father-in-law became president, but nonetheless, she has embraced the newest family business of politics. She recently left her job as an associate television producer at “Inside Edition” to join Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign.

“Every day, you get abused by somebody,” Eric noted, referring to the media, “and the next thing you know, you’re being parodied on ‘Saturday Night Live.’ It comes with the territory. We stood center stage with my father during the campaign and beyond.”

He added that while he, his sister Ivanka, and Donald Jr. are “fair game” for criticism by the media due to their public roles, his step-siblings Tiffany, 24, and Barron, 12, should be “off-limits.” Tiffany is the sole daughter of Donald Trump and Marla Maples, and Barron is the only son Trump shares with his current wife Melania.