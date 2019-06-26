Eric Trump says a woman spit on him in a Chicago cocktail bar

Eric Trump says a staff member at an upmarket Chicago cocktail bar spit on him on Tuesday evening.

The exchange allegedly happened at Aviary, in the city’s West Loop district, at around 8:30 p.m. (9:30 p.m. ET.)

The US Secret Service took a staff member into custody, NBC reported from the scene. The Secret Service said it had nothing to comment.

Trump told Breitbart News: “It was purely a disgusting act by somebody who clearly has emotional problems.”

Eric Trump says a female staff member spit on him at an upmarket Chicago bar on Tuesday evening.

Trump, the second son of US President Donald Trump, said he was at the cocktail bar Aviary in Chicago’s West Loop district at when the incident took place.

A staff member allegedly took issue with his presence at around 8:30 p.m., according to details from Trump and an NBC reporter at the scene.

The US Secret Service took a staff member into custody, NBC’s Mary Ann Ahern tweeted. The Secret Service told Business Insider it has no comment on this matter.

caption The Aviary bar in Chicago. source Google Maps

Anthony Guglielmi, chief communications officer for the Chicago Police Department, tweeted: “CPD was on scene and assisting the United States Secret Service with a law enforcement matter.”

Police presence outside Aviary after alleged incident between an employee and Eric Trump around 8:30pm pic.twitter.com/1oIiVfsiKj — Mary Ann Ahern (@MaryAnnAhernNBC) June 26, 2019

An unnamed Aviary staff member confirmed details of the incident to the Washington Post.

The bar is owned by Nick Kokonas, the Post noted, who became famous in January when he offered college football champions the Clemson Tigers “an actual celebration dinner” at one of his restaurants.

President Trump had just laid on a celebration dinner of burgers and fries at The White House.