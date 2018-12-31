A fitness YouTube star died after police said they found him attacking his Tinder date with a knife and subdued him with stun guns

caption Erich Stelzer was a popular fitness YouTuber. source YouTube/Erich Stelzer

Fitness YouTube star Erich Stelzer, 25, died in police custody in Cohasset, Massachusetts, on Thursday, according to authorities.

Police said they responded to a disturbance call and found Stelzer stabbing 24-year-old Maegan Tapley, whom he reportedly had met on Tinder.

Police used a stun gun on Stelzer multiple times when trying to control him, the Cohasset Police Department said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Tapley is expected to make a full recovery, and an investigation into Stelzer’s death is ongoing, according to authorities.

Fitness YouTube star Erich Stelzer, 25, died on Thursday after police found him attacking his Tinder date with a knife and used stun guns on him, according to a press release from the Cohasset Police Department posted on Facebook.

Stelzer died in custody on Thursday in Cohasset, Massachusetts, after police received a call about a disturbance and found the bodybuilder assaulting a 24-year-old woman with a knife, the District Attorney’s office told Boston 25 News.

The woman, identified as Maegan Tapley, had reportedly met Stelzer on Tinder. She sustained extensive stab and slash wounds in the attack and was able to escape when police arrived on the scene, according to authorities.

It was then that police said they tried to control Stelzer with what the press release describes as “tasers.” Tasers are a brand of electroshock weapon or stun guns that are said to be non-lethal but have the potential to stop someone’s heart.

“In an effort to rescue the victim and disarm Stelzer, Cohasset Police officers used tasers [sic] to subdue Stelzer,” the Cohasset Police Department said in a statement posted to Facebook on Friday. “Stelzer was immediately provided medical attention by EMTs. During transport to a local area hospital, Stelzer became unresponsive and was later pronounced dead.”

JUST IN: Source confirms this is Erich Stelzer, 25-year-old Cohasset stabbing suspect who died in police custody l This is a fitness video he posted on YouTube last year #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/IdmDaPWMQT — Mike Saccone (@mikesacconetv) December 28, 2018

Stelzer was a 6-foot-8-inches-tall, 300-pound bodybuilder, his father, Harold, told Boston’s NBC affiliate.

He called the use of stun guns on his son “excessive.”

“My son was in that house healthy, and 15 minutes later, he’s dead,” Harold Stelzer told NBC. “I want to apologize to the girl who was assaulted, but until I find out from the police what happened, I’m not making any judgments.”

Police said in the press release that an autopsy will be conducted to determine what caused Stelzer’s death.

Tapley is expected to make a full recovery from the stab wounds.

“My sister has been through a horrific attack that would have killed her had the police not arrived,” Tapley’s sister told Boston 25 News. “It’s going to be a long recovery due to extensive wounds, but she’s an amazing, strong, young woman and will get through this.”