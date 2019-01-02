The family of a fitness YouTuber who authorities say stabbed his Tinder date before dying in police custody tried to get the bodybuilder help before the attack

caption Erich Stelzer. source YouTube/Erich Stelzer

The family of a fitness YouTuber who died in police custody after authorities say he stabbed his Tinder date multiple times said they tried to get the bodybuilder help for mental health issues days before the attack.

An attorney for Erich Stelzer’s family said the fitness vlogger had been experiencing delusions, erratic behavior, and extreme paranoia, NBC Boston reported.

The woman he had attacked, identified as Maegan Tapley, had reportedly met Stelzer on Tinder. She sustained extensive stab and slash wounds and was able to escape when police arrived on the scene, according to authorities.

Tapley is expected to make a full recovery.

An attorney for Stelzer’s family told NBC they were worried about the 25-year-old’s safety in the days before the incident and had noticed a decline in his mental health.

The family reportedly called police and EMTs on Christmas Day to express their concerns over Stelzer’s behavior, claiming he was experiencing a psychotic breakdown and needed to be hospitalized.

EMTs assessed Stelzer and determined he was “lucid enough to know his name and the date,” and did not need hospitalization, the family said according to NBC.

The following day, the family hired a team to help bring Stelzer to a treatment facility, but the attack happened before they could do so.

Stelzer’s family said the bodybuilder had been in the care of mental health professionals for part of December, but that his needs were not being met.

“The family of Erich Stelzer wishes to express its deepest sympathy for the victim and her family,” family attorney Philip G. Cormier said in a statement to NBC Boston. “They are without words to adequately communicate their grief and sorrow at the events that transpired, the physical and mental pain caused to the victim, and the loss of life of a young man who was someone’s little brother and someone’s son.”