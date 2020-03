ERIKS collaborates with Ultimaker to Scale Up 3D Printing Capacity for OEM and MRO Industries

Multi-Product Specialist supports customers through co-engineering and facilitates high industry standards to 3D print parts on demand

UTRECHT, THE NETHERLANDS – Media OutReach – 13 March 2020 – Ultimaker, the global leader in desktop 3D printing, today announced that ERIKS, a provider of technical components and services to all sections of industry worldwide, has scaled up the 3D printing production capacity for its OEM and MRO customers. ERIKS equipped its production facilities in Alkmaar, The Netherlands, with multiple Ultimaker S5 Pro Bundles, to co-engineer with customers and offer them full support in identifying, designing and printing applications. A special Clean Manufacturing Facility offers EC1935/2004 manufacturing to customers of ERIKS in need for food-safe parts.













ERIKS has 7,500 skilled people working at more than 300 locations worldwide, serving industrial customers in 22 different industries. Sander Splinter, Managing Director at ERIKS Netherlands: “We see enormous potential in 3D printing for industrial purposes. By combining our industry, product and application knowledge with the accessible and reliable 3D printing solutions from Ultimaker, we can fully support our customers in co-engineering parts with more speed and design freedom when using injection moulding. In 2019, we managed to save over 350,000 euros only by implementing 3D printed production aids and eliminating safety hazards in our own facilities. We are now gradually helping our customers to benefit from 3D printing, by advising them based on data analysis on which parts are suitable to print, but also through site-scans at their facilities. Based on these visits we can co-engineer and print the identified applications on the Ultimaker S5 Pro Bundle, guaranteeing quality, reproducibility and reliability of the parts according to their specific industry standards.”





Job van de Sande, Head of Technology Sealing & Polymer Technology at ERIKS: “For parts and tools used in environments in which food is produced, for instance, we developed the ERIKS’ Clean Manufacturing Facility. This space is EC1935/2004 compliant for its manufacturing, has dedicated clean production areas and a large-scale ISO Class 6 cleanroom. In addition to the European food safe compliances, we are currently working on earning the same food-safe FDA compliances and certifications for 3D printing as well. This would enable us to 3D print certified parts and tools that can be used in an atmosphere in which food is produced.”





Jos Burger, CEO at Ultimaker: “As shown in the 3D Printing Sentiment Index, only 35 percent of companies have adopted additive manufacturing, while in many industries worldwide margins are currently under high pressure. Efficiency is key to bring a competitive edge and 3D printing plays a major role in this, as ERIKS experienced first-hand with achieving their impressive cost- and time savings. I am proud to see how ERIKS shares their industry specific expertise and combines it with our reliable Ultimaker ecosystem. I am positive that this collaboration helps to accelerate the adoption of 3D printing and that together we will make the industry work better.”





For more information about how ERIKS uses Ultimaker S5 printers to scale up production, please visit http://ultimaker.com/learn/eriks-working-clean-certified-and-in-control-with-3d-printing.





About ERIKS

ERIKS is an international service partner for industrial OEM and MRO customers, providing them with a wide range of high-quality technical products and associated technical and logistics services. ERIKS currently has branches in 17 countries, with a strong position in Western Europe, the United States and a presence in South-east Asia. Our 7,500 skilled people worldwide serve customers in their original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and maintenance, repair and overhaul operations (MRO). If required, we can also integrate into our customers’ businesses to establish an even closer and more responsive working relationship. Our technical know-how is our major strength. ERIKS.com





About Ultimaker

Since 2011, Ultimaker has built an open and easy-to-use solution of 3D printers, software and materials that enable professional designers and engineers to innovate every day. Today, Ultimaker is the market leader in desktop 3D printing. From offices in the Netherlands, New York, Boston, and Singapore — plus production facilities in Europa and the US — its global team of over 400 employees work together to accelerate the world’s transition to digital distribution and local manufacturing. Ultimaker.com