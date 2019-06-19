Scottish striker celebrates World Cup goal by kissing a picture of herself as a child her father gave to remind her of where she started

caption Scotland striker Erin Cuthbert had an emotional celebration after scoring a crucial goal that all but put her country through to the knockout round. source Marianna Massey – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Scotland striker Erin Cuthbert scored a critical goal for her team on Wednesday at the Women’s World Cup and celebrated by kissing a picture of herself.

The photo had been given to Cuthbert by her father, who asked her to remember that it was her younger self that she was playing for when she took to the field for her country.

Unfortunately, Cuthbert’s goal was not enough, as Argentina stormed back to secure a draw and eliminate Scotland from the tournament.

Follow all of our Women’s World Cup coverage here.

Visit BusinessInsider.com for more stories.

Scotland striker Erin Cuthbert scored a fantastic goal in the 69th minute on Wednesday to put the Scots up 3-0 on Argentina in their final match of the group stage.

The goal was a critical one for the Scots, who needed a big win to keep their hopes of advancing to the knockout stage of the tournament alive.

Cuthbert celebrated in style, first with her teammates before pulling out a picture from her shin guard, kissing it, and gesturing towards the crowd (if the first video doesn’t work in your location, try the second).

SCOTLAND MAKE IT 3! Cuthbert sends home the rebound off the post and now Scotland are running away with it! pic.twitter.com/D3vaX5QD7y — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 19, 2019

Erin Cuthbert has surely sent #SCO to the Round of 16! They lead 3-0.#FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/uPaUAOTDa3 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 19, 2019

While one might have assumed the picture was of a loved one, as it turns out, the picture was of herself as a youth soccer player, which had been gifted to her by her father just before the tournament began.

Cuthbert wrote about the photo in a story for BBC Sport at the start of the Women’s World Cup.

“[H]e came out and gave me this wee picture, maybe about the size of a bank card, of me when I was a kid outside Ibrox with a Rangers ‘trackie’ on,” Cuthbert wrote. “He said to me, ‘I know how much you say you do it for us, but you have to do it for yourself’ and he had written on the back of this picture ‘Do it for this wee girl who had a dream and practised and practised until it came true.'”

After the goal, Cuthbert notably kissed the back of the photo, where her father’s message had been written.

Erin Cuthbert pulled this photo out of her sock after scoring at the World Cup. Her dad gave it to her before she left home. On the back he wrote: 'Do it for this wee girl who had a dream and practised and practised until it came true.' pic.twitter.com/2bIeRVQb2b — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) June 19, 2019

Unfortunately for Cuthbert and her team, her third goal was not enough. Facing a 3-0 deficit with just 20 minutes to play, Argentina stormed back, capping off their comeback with a controversial VAR-assisted penalty kick that knotted the game at 3-3.

With the draw, Scotland secured just one point from the match, leaving them fourth in Group D and eliminated from World Cup play.

Read more from Tyler Lauletta:

Why the World Cup format encourages teams like Team USA to score as many goals as possible, even in a blowout

A Miami bar offered a free shot for every goal the US scored against Thailand, and the Americans scored a record 13 times

Tobin Heath’s nutmeg was the highlight of Team USA’s dominant Women’s World Cup opener

Women’s World Cup Power Ranking: Where all 24 teams stand at the start of the tournament