A sports reporter called out a Patriots fan who tried to kiss her on air

- Erin Kate Dolan, a sports reporter for PointsBet Sportsbook, called out a New England Patriots fan after he tried to kiss her on air.
- Dolan posted a clip of the incident Twitter saying “this field can test you.” She said she laughed off the kiss in the moment but was actually very angry.
- PointsBet Sportsbook released a statement on Wednesday saying broadcasters “should never have to endure this type of behavior.”
- The company said that it would not be sending reporters “into situations such as these moving forward.”
A sports reporter from Philadelphia called out a New England Patriots fan after he tried to kiss her on air.
Erin Kate Dolan, a sports reporter for PointsBet Sportsbook, posted a clip of the incident on Twitter, saying “this field can test you.”
“Some assume being on camera is glamorous. Sometimes it’s not,” said in the tweet. “I laughed off this fan trying to kiss me at MNF, but I was PISSED! I’m not the first broadcaster to experience this & I won’t be the last, unfortunately. I truly love what I do, but this field can test you.”
In the clip, Dolan is seen speaking with a Patriots fan. As their conversation ended, he leaned in for a kiss and she ran away. The Patriots fan has not been publicly named.
Some assume being on camera is glamorous. Sometimes it’s not.
I laughed off this fan trying to kiss me at MNF, but I was PISSED! I’m not the first broadcaster to experience this & I won’t be the last, unfortunately.
I truly love what I do, but this field can test you. pic.twitter.com/4kjTDqzd4G
— Erin Kate Dolan (@erinkatedolan) October 23, 2019
PointsBet Sportsbook released a statement on Wednesday saying broadcasters “should never have to endure this type of behavior.”
“There is simply no place for this,” the organization tweeted. “Until we can make sure this can’t happen again, we are not sending our reporters into situations such as these moving forward.”
There is simply no place for this. Erin, and all other broadcasters, should never have to endure this type of behavior.
Until we can make sure this can’t happen again, we are not sending our reporters into situations such as these moving forward. https://t.co/WoFgLYmc84
— PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) October 23, 2019
