ERP rates on these 3 roads in Singapore to increase by S$1 from Aug 5

Singapore drivers should note that the Land Transport Authority (LTA) will be increasing the Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates at three locations.
LTA announced on Monday (July 29) that the rates will be increased by S$1 per Passenger Car Unit, starting from Aug 5.
The three roads are located at:
- AYE – After North Buona Vista Road towards Tuas
- Southbound CTE before Braddell Road
- Southbound CTE Auxiliary Lane to PIE (Changi)/ Serangoon Road
However, LTA said that it would be decreasing the ERP rates by S$1 at:
- ECP (City) and KPE Slip Rd onto ECP (two gantries)
The next quarterly review of ERP rates for the year will take place in October, LTA added.
