ERP rates on these 3 roads in Singapore to increase by S$1 from Aug 5

Three roads will have increased ERP rates of S$1, and one will have a decreased rate of also S$1. The Straits Times

Singapore drivers should note that the Land Transport Authority (LTA) will be increasing the Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates at three locations.

LTA announced on Monday (July 29) that the rates will be increased by S$1 per Passenger Car Unit, starting from Aug 5.

The three roads are located at:

AYE – After North Buona Vista Road towards Tuas

Southbound CTE before Braddell Road

Southbound CTE Auxiliary Lane to PIE (Changi)/ Serangoon Road

However, LTA said that it would be decreasing the ERP rates by S$1 at:

ECP (City) and KPE Slip Rd onto ECP (two gantries)

The next quarterly review of ERP rates for the year will take place in October, LTA added.

Land Transport Authority

Read also: