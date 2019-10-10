caption Errol Spence. source Photo by Bill Tompkins/Getty Images

Errol Spence was rushed to a hospital Thursday after crashing his Ferrari at high speed in Dallas.

The vehicle “flipped multiple times” and ejected Spence, the 29-year-old is “expected to live,” ESPN reports.

His boxing rivals were quick to send prayers for a speedy recovery on Twitter.

Dallas Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Errol Spence, one of the best boxers on the planet, is “seriously injured” in hospital after being ejected from his Ferrari during a high-speed crash.

The CBS 11 reporter J.D. Miles reported Thursday that a vehicle was travelling at a high rate of speed in Dallas and “flipped multiple times ejecting the driver who was not wearing a seatbelt.”

Police said the crash involved a “high profile man,” according to CBSDFW traffic reporter Madison Sawyer, which was later said to be Spence. The welterweight world champion fighter recently defeated Shawn Porter at the Staples Center, Los Angeles, on September 28.

Spence was rushed to a hospital with “serious injuries” but is “expected to live,” according to ESPN.

“Errol was in an accident, and his parents are with him at the hospital,” Premier Boxing Champions spokesman Tim Smith told ESPN. “The doctors are monitoring his condition, but his injuries are not life-threatening. We will have further updates as the doctors update his condition. We’re all wishing the best for Errol.”

This is a photograph of the crashed Ferrari:

BREAKING: @DallasPD say a "high profile man" driving a Ferrari has been involved in a major crash in downtown Dallas on Riverfront Blvd. just south of I-30. @CBSDFW working to get more details. pic.twitter.com/o8Y9YR5zxW — Madison Sawyer (@MadisonSawyerTV) October 10, 2019

Three of Spence’s welterweight rivals are amongst those on Twitter who are praying the 29-year-old American makes a complete recovery.

Porter, who Spence beat last month, said: “I’m praying for Spence.”

My dad always tells me “this boxing thing is a part of your life but it’s not going to last forever. U still have a lot of life to live after that.” With that, I'm praying for @ErrolSpenceJr & his family because he has a lot of life to live and I pray he recovers quickly & fully. — ShowtimeShawn Porter (@ShowtimeShawnP) October 10, 2019

Kell Brook, who Spence beat by knockout in 2017, said he hopes the fighter gets well soon.

Get well soon champ! Thought are with you and wishing you a full and speedy recovery ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4wATg6SIVk — Kell Brook (@SpecialKBrook) October 10, 2019

And Terence Crawford, who Spence is yet to beat but could fight in a dream welterweight bout next year, also added his prayers.

Praying for you champ @ErrolSpenceJr get well we fighters I know you will???????????????? — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) October 10, 2019

ESPN added that Dallas Police are investigating the cause of the crash.