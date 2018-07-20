Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong rediscovers his inner child in Langkawi – his cute holiday photos will make you smile

ESM Goh is on holiday in Langkawi and his holiday photos show the 77-year-old is still very young-at-heart. Facebook/MParader

Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong is currently on holiday in Langkawi with his family and he has been sharing photos of the trip on Facebook.

It’s clear the long-time Marine Parade Member of Parliament is enjoying himself very much though he is sitting out on some of the more adventurous stuff because he wants “to be around at 92”.

That is incidentally the age Malaysia’s current Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad returned to power earlier this year.

ESM Goh did, however, went for a spot of island-hopping; and at 77 years old, still looks very trim and fit.

But the photos that warmed our hearts the most were the ones which showed how he is still very much young-at-heart (“Every grandpa is a grand-child at heart,” he wrote).

Besides sitting on a swing and pretending to be trapped in a bottle, ESM Goh also ‘tried’ surfing, posed with a family of snowmen and ‘shook hands’ with a certain Malaysian leader.

Seeing how much fun he was having, Scoot took the opportunity to plug their low fares to Langkawi in the comments section – just in case anyone feels inspired by the photos to visit the Malaysia resort island.