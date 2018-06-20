ESPN host Tony Reali gave a powerful speech about grief after the death of his infant son

By
Brandon Wiggins, Business Insider US
-
ESPN's Tony Reali talking about the loss of his infant son on Around The Horn.

caption
ESPN’s Tony Reali talking about the loss of his infant son on Around The Horn.
source
Photo courtesy of ESPN

  • Long-time ESPN host Tony Reali made his return to “Around the Horn” on Monday, after his infant son passed away.
  • The Realis were expecting twins, but lost their son Amadeo right before childbirth. The other baby, Enzo, recently came home healthy, he said on Twitter.
  • On “Around The Horn,” Reali made a powerful statement about the universal nature of grief, and the importance of being open and accepting of one’s feelings.
  • He also spared some thoughts for the children and parents who have been separated from each other at the U.S. border.