ESPN played the controversial southern anthem ‘Dixie’ during the NFL Wild Card game while depicting Andrew Luck as a Civil War officer

ESPN was criticized for its use of the song “Dixie” during a broadcast of the Wild Card game between the Colts and Texans.

The song was used as the backing track to a graphic that depicted Andrew Luck as a Civil War officer.

“Dixie” served as an anthem for the Confederacy during the Civil War.

ESPN was criticized on Saturday for its use of the song “Dixie” as the backing track to a Civil War graphic used to highlight Andrew Luck’s offensive line.

The graphic was made in reference to the popular Twitter parody account @CaptAndrewLuck, which imagines Luck as a Civil War officer sending letters home to his mother after each of his “battles” on Sunday.

Dearest mother —

I look to the starry sky and wonder about the outcome of tomorrow’s battle. No matter the result, I count myself among the most fortunate to be a part of such a magnificent unit. And I’d be remiss to not sincerely thank you for the unwavering support.

— Andrew — Capt. Andrew Luck (@CaptAndrewLuck) January 4, 2019

After reading one of the tweets on the broadcast, ESPN threw to a graphic that brought the account to life, showing Andrew Luck as an officer being protected by his soldiers to highlight the improved protection that of the Colts offensive line through the 2018 season.

While Luck was depicted in a blue uniform, ESPN decided to soundtrack the graphic with “Dixie,” a song that served as the de facto national anthem of the Confederacy during the Civil War.

On Twitter, viewers that caught the segment questioned ESPN’s decision to use the song during the broadcast.

Did….. ESPN just play Dixie during an NFL Playoff game? — Richard????????Johnson (@RJ_Writes) January 5, 2019

Did that graphic of Civil War Andrew Luck have him protected by guys with gray jackets and "Dixie" playing in the background? Is George Pickett running the graphics department at ESPN? — Michael Baumann (@MJ_Baumann) January 5, 2019

Wowwww, ESPN just played “Dixie,” the battle song of the Confederacy, during this NFL playoff game. — Adam Ganucheau (@GanucheauAdam) January 5, 2019

I was not expecting to hear Dixie with video game graphics during the Wildcard game. I guess ESPN really is trying to cater to the red states. — Jeffrey Wright (@JWright929espn) January 5, 2019

It’s not the first time “Dixie” has found controversy in football. The song was played regularly at Ole Miss sporting events until 2016 when the tradition came to an end due to similar criticism.