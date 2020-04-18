An NBA Entertainment crew tailed the star-studded Bulls squad throughout the 1997-98 season, capturing hundreds of hours of behind-the-scenes footage en route to their sixth championship in eight seasons.
The rolls of film were locked away for 18 years before finally seeing the light of day in the form of the highly-anticipated series.
Director Jason Hehir told Insider’s Jason Guerrasio that the resurgence of documentary-style films — combined with Jordan’s candor — made “The Last Dance” not just possible, but into “an incisive look inside the mind of a guy who is considered a statue.”
Regardless, “The Last Dance” is full of previously-unknown details about Jordan’s career and basketball legacy — so much so that His Airness said he was worried about how viewers would perceive him once it aired.