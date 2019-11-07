ESPN+ has a ton of new original shows — here are the 5 best ones to stream

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

ESPN+ is one of the best streaming subscriptions for sports fans, offering tons of live-action games, written analyses, and on-demand content for just $5 per month.

It’s a great deal for the level of access you can get – where else can you watch the full “30 for 30” series? One of the biggest perks though is the new exclusive original content you can only stream on ESPN+, giving you a ton of value for the $5 monthly subscription.

There are shows for every professional sports league including the NBA, NHL, and UFC. Some of our top recs are “NBA Rooks,” which follows first-year athletes as they transition to the league; “Detail,” which features Kobe Bryant, Peyton Manning, and Daniel Cormier analyzing film and highlights of current athletes; and “Why We Fight,” an in-depth docu-series hosted by UFC veteran Cat Zingano that tells the backstory on lesser-known UFC fighters.

Here are the best exclusive shows available to stream on ESPN+:

“NBA Rooks”

One of the most intriguing elements of sports is watching rookies develop from college or high school ball to the pro leagues.

“NBA Rooks” follows various first-year players and gives fans an inside look at different parts of the young players’ new lives as they transition to the faster, stronger, more complex game played by the pros.

The series is a new ESPN+ exclusive that starts with the 2019-2020 season, focusing on high-profile rookies like New Orleans’ Zion Williamson and New York’s RJ Barrett. It follows them from draft night through their training camp experiences and their NBA debuts.

New episodes are added every few weeks, and you can find them only on ESPN+.

“Detail”

“Detail” takes you inside some of sports’ greatest minds, showing you how they process the action on the court, field, or mat.

NBA legend Kobe Bryant, iconic quarterback Peyton Manning, and former UFC two-division world champion Daniel Cormier each analyze and break down footage from their respective leagues, complete with on-screen visual effects to highlight specifics before they even happen.

Most episodes run between 20 and 30 minutes, and focuses on one particular athlete or fighter, giving fans a new appreciation for the nuanced skillsets that give great players an edge.

There are also short “extras” that focus on key players in upcoming matchups. Watch Kobe’s analyses on basketball players here, Peyton’s take on football stars and games here, and Cormier’s take on UFC fighters here.

“Why We Fight”

Everybody loves a good backstory, and in sports, that can make a big difference between feeling like a fan and feeling like you’re really connected with your favorite teams and players.

“Why We Fight” is executive produced by UFC legend Ronda Rousey and provides a platform for lesser-known fighters to talk about their backgrounds and motivations.

Season 2 of “Why We Fight” is hosted by UFC veteran Cat Zingano, who has her own history of personal tragedy fueling her career. She provides a foil and a friendly face for fighters to explore their inner demons and to give fans another reason to cheer. Check the show out here.

“Peyton’s Places”

Peyton Manning pulls double duty for ESPN+ with “Peyton’s Places.”

In addition to “Detail,” in which he breaks down tape from current NFL quarterbacks, the future Hall of Famer gets his own ESPN+ exclusive series. Throughout the 30-episode show, The Sheriff explores the history of NFL football and its traditions through interviews and conversations with key figures in the sport like Brett Favre, Eric Dickerson, Emmitt Smith, Deion Sanders, and even his brother, Eli.

Peyton also looks closely at the NFL Draft, origins of fantasy football, history of the league’s iconic football, and more. You can watch the first 17 episodes on ESPN, but the other 13 only on ESPN+.

“Miles to Go”

No, “Miles to Go” is not a show about the rigors of travel in professional sports – although, on second thought, that idea might have legs.

Instead, it’s a thorough deep dive into the University of Kansas’ football team led by coach Les Miles, who took his championship pedigree to a struggling program with the hopes of turning it around.

Miles, who is nicknamed the “Mad Hatter” for his off-kilter playcalling and his trademark white cap, gives ESPN+ inside access to the guts of the program. It chronicles the changes he made after taking the job and follows the team through a tumultuous season under Miles’ guidance.

The series will be comprised of 18 episodes and can be streamed right here.