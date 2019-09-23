15 essential tools all beginner cooks need in their kitchen

caption Pictured: Natural Bamboo Cutting Board from Utopia Kitchen source Amazon

If you’re a cooking newbie like me, you might not own any basic tools.

Recently, I started cooking for myself more often and have kept track of all the products I needed and actually used.

Here are the 15 kitchen tools I’ve found to be invaluable based off of my own trials and (many) errors. There are obvious ones like pots and pans, but also more surprising ones like a colander and fish spatula. And when all else fails, a meal delivery plan.

I have successfully cooked an edible meal on my own and without any guidance less than five times over the course of my entire life. If I could live solely on pasta and bread, I would; there’s no shame in my cooking game.

While I’m not completely clueless (I have a lifelong passion for baking breads and desserts), I would consider myself to be a fairly inexperienced cook. Some of my biggest problems include not knowing what to cook and not having essential kitchenware and tools.

But now that I’ve graduated college and can’t eat microwaved mac and cheese every night, my new goal is to learn how to cook for myself properly. It didn’t take long to realize that I needed to have some basic kitchen tools on-hand – as in, all the items that I didn’t have.

For my sake, and perhaps yours if you’re also new to cooking, I’ve taken inventory of the essential products I’ve bought, used, and added to my collection. Now that I actually have the tools to cook, I find that I enjoy the act of cooking more. I’ll still eat mac and cheese for dinner, but now I’m making it in a pan and not in my microwave.

Here are 15 essential kitchen tools a beginner cook might need:

1. Saucepan

source Cuisinart

One of my friends gifted me a saucepan, which turned out to be an extremely useful item. I primarily it to steam vegetables, cook cook noodles like mac and cheese and ramen, and make my all-time favorite – ravioli. You can also use a saucepan to make things like sauces (surprise, surprise), rice, and soup.

2. Colander

source Amazon

Before I owned a colander, my method of separating excess liquid from things like pastas and vegetables was carefully tipping my saucepan to its side over the sink, which takes steady and strong hands that I do not have. After being tired of praying my food wouldn’t accidentally fall into the sink, I decided it was time to get some sort of colander, and it’s saved my wrists and pasta so many times.

3. Set of starter knives

source Sur La Table

A good knife is one of the most important tools a chef can have in the kitchen, but if your knife skills are as rudimentary as mine, you probably don’t need a full knife set.

While there are many multiple-piece knife sets you can choose from (here are some of our favorites), beginner cooks can probably get by with two – a multi-purpose chef’s knife that does mostly everything, and a paring knife, a smaller knife for more meticulous cuts.

This 2-piece set from Wüsthof is a great entry-level knife set with both knives; the chef’s knife is smaller than most for easier handling.

4. Cutting board

source Amazon

I never realized there’d be so much prep work that goes into cooking.

Before I bought a cutting board, I would chop, slice, and dice things like fruits and vegetables on a paper towel on my countertop. Probably not the best idea. I opted for a bamboo cutting board because they have less bacteria compared to plastic cutting boards.

5. Cooking pan

source Material

This pan from the startup Material is currently the most useful and fun-to-use kitchenware item I have in my kitchen.

The stainless steel pan has a copper core which makes cooking on the stovetop so much faster and easier. I recently cooked two types of seafood for the first time using this pan – shrimp, which was cooked perfectly in my humble opinion, and salmon, which I unfortunately burned. Thankfully, this pan is so easy to hand-wash and is dishwasher safe.

6. Can opener

source Hamilton Beach

I don’t eat that many canned foods, but I love making hummus so I’ll usually have to open up a can of garbanzo beans.

While there are many types of can openers, many can be difficult and even dangerous to use if you don’t really know what you’re doing (read: me). An electric can opener such as this one is easy to use and requires very minimal effort on your part.

7. Baking sheet

source Nordic Ware

I’ve yet to make anything besides cookies on a baking sheet, but you can use it to roast meat and vegetables in the oven.

There are different sizes, but you can make do with any size as long as it fits your oven. These are also easy to clean, so you won’t need parchment paper, but if you’re using a lot, a more environmentally-conscious option is Silpat’s baking mat, a reusable silicone alternative.

8. Slow cooker

source Crock-Pot

The ultimate kitchen item for the inexperienced cook is the slow cooker. There are a ton of different Crock-Pots (we lay out our favorites here), but I like this large one for meal prepping.

There are countless meals you could make in a slow cooker, from hearty stews to BBQ ribs. I grew up in a Hispanic household and one of our most valuable kitchenware items has always been a Crock-Pot, especially for any dish requiring beans – just put washed beans in the slow cooker overnight and you’ve got a good base for any meal.

9. Wooden spoons

source Amazon

Fun fact: I used to stir my food with a metal fork.

Unfortunately, this resulted in me scratching up the bottoms of my pots and pans or almost burning myself, which has something to do with physics or so I’m told.

Wooden spoons like these are a much better alternative. They won’t scratch your pots and pans and you won’t risk burning yourself. Make sure not to put them in the dishwasher though because the wood will warp. Yes, I did learn that the hard way.

10. Fish spatula

source Amazon

Imagine trying to flip things over in a hot pan with a fork and a knife. It’s more difficult than you might think, which is why this thin, flexible spatula is an extremely helpful kitchen tool to have around.

Despite it being called a “fish” spatula, it flips anything and everything with ease – pancakes, fried potato latkes, cookies – you name it. Check out our review of the beloved tool here.

11. Glass baking dish

source Pyrex/Instagram

Sure, you could whip up a casserole in a glass baking dish, but for now, I use mine to cook things like chicken in the oven. I even used it to bake cookies one time before I had a cookie sheet.

These iconic Pyrex dishes are incredibly versatile. You can bake brownies, cakes, and other desserts, as well as roast, broil, and heat whatever you want in them.

12. Food storage containers

source Amazon

So you just made too much food. Now what?

I’m the queen of over-making and under-eating anything I make for myself, so purchasing glass storage containers for leftovers is probably one of the most economical purchases I’ve made recently.

I particularly enjoy these glass storage containers to hold leftovers because they’re microwave and dishwasher safe, BPA-free, and won’t absorb odors.

14. Cookbook

source Amazon

I love baking because I like following recipes, but with cooking, I have to adjust the heat and amount of ingredients – it makes me anxious. That’s why a cookbook is absolutely necessary.

“The Joy of Cooking” is a beloved and bestselling cookbook with tons of classic recipes. The late Julia Child even called this cookbook “a fundamental resource for any American cook.”

Alternatively, if keeping books around your kitchen is not your thing, you could try a cooking app. Or if you’re really struggling with the basics, there’s always “Cooking Basics for Dummies” by Bryan Miller.

15. Cleaning supplies

source Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day/Facebook

In all honesty, a big part of why I don’t very often is because I hate doing dishes.

I can’t just leave dirty dishes in the sink after I’m done cooking and sometimes the hardest part of washing dishes is getting the motivation to do so. I counter that by splurging on cleaning items that help convince me to wash dishes, such as Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day Dish Soap, which is expensive for dish soap but every scent I’ve come across smells amazing, and a Scrub Daddy Sponge, the happiest bright-yellow super sponge that cheers me up as I scrub burnt food off my pans.

13. Meal delivery service

source Gobble

Every time I go grocery shopping, I wind up with foods from only two parts of the food pyramid – grains and dairy.

Meal kit delivery services are great for busy people, those who don’t know how to shop for groceries (like me), and those who burn their meals (also me). My personal favorite is Gobble because you can cook dinner with more than two pots or pans and in around 25 minutes too.

Other writers and editors on the Insider Picks team have used Blue Apron and Hello Fresh.