There are currently 18 candidates and counting vying for the Democratic presidential nomination – and they all come from markedly different financial backgrounds.

The net worth of 2020 candidates ranges from Rep. Eric Swalwell, who has a negative net worth, to Rep. John Delaney who was estimated to be worth $93 million in 2016.

Here’s everything we know about the net worth and personal finances of every 2020 Democratic presidential candidate.

Rep. Eric Swalwell of California, for example, has been open about being part of the growing ranks of millennials with a negative net worth due to student loan debt.

Other contenders, like former Reps. John Delaney and Beto O’Rourke, are highly wealthy either from success in the private sector or family inheritances. And most other candidates fall somewhere in between.

The 13 Democratic candidates who have recently run for federal office or served in Congress or another federal government position have filed personal financial disclosure forms listing their assets and liabilities.

But because members are only required to report those figures in wide ranges, we don’t know the specific net worth of most of the candidates.

And for others who haven’t recently filed any formal financial disclosures or released tax returns, we only have limited information about their salaries and assets.

Here’s everything we know about the net worth and personal finances of every 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, thanks to data collected by the Center for Public Integrity and the Center for Responsive Politics.

Rep. Eric Swalwell is among the growing numbers of millennials with a negative net worth. In 2017, Swalwell’s net worth was estimated at -$10,000 to -$149,000 due to student and credit card debt.

Source: Center for Public Integrity

Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan’s latest personal finance disclosures, filed in 2017, report assets between $85,000 and $276,000 and liabilities between $215,000 and $500,000.

Source: Center for Public Integrity

In 2015, the Center for Responsive Politics estimated that Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii had a net worth of $208,504.

caption Presidential hopeful Rep. Tulsi Gabbard on Wednesday made yet another controversial remark regarding Syria. source Twitter

Source: Center for Responsive Politics

According to former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro’s January 2017 financial disclosures, he and his family have between $138,000 and $470,000 in assets.

Source: Center for Public Integrity

South Bend Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg earns an annual salary of $104,000, and is set to receive royalties from his recently-published memoir “Shortest Way Home.”

Sources: Indy Star, Center for Public Integrity

Miramar, Florida Mayor Wayne Messam earns an annual salary of $43,000 and owns a home worth a little over $500,000.

Source: Center for Public Integrity

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s most recent tax returns reveal he earns an annual salary of $170,000 in addition to a $43,000 congressional pension.

Sources: Center for Public Integrity, Seattle Times

Because entrepreneur Andrew Yang hasn’t previously run for office, he hasn’t filed financial disclosures documenting his assets and liabilities. His 2016 tax returns showed he earned an annual salary of $285,000 as CEO of Venture for America.

Source: Center for Public Integrity

According to a Los Angeles Times analysis, Sen. Kamala Harris of California is worth at least $391,000.

caption US Senator Kamala Harris speaks onstage at The Human Rights Campaign 2019 Los Angeles Gala Dinner at JW Marriott Los Angeles at L.A. LIVE on March 30, 2019 in Los Angeles, California source Charley Gallay/Getty Images for The Human Rights Campaign

Source: Los Angeles Times

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s most recent financial disclosures place her net worth around $498,000, excluding the value of her upstate New York home, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

caption Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) speaks during her campaign kick off event in New York, New York, U.S., March 24, 2019. source Reuters/Carlo Allegri

Source: Center for Public Integrity

Sen. Cory Booker’s most recent financial disclosures place his net worth between $600,000 and $1.3 million, according to the Center for Public Integrity.

caption Cory Booker, New Jersey senator and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate. source Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for The Human Rights Campaign

Source: OpenSecrets

Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s 2018 financial disclosures place her net worth somewhere between $836,000 and $1.9 million.

Source: Center for Public Integrity

Sen. Bernie Sanders, who recently confirmed he is a millionaire from sales of his books, has a net worth that has been estimated to be as high as $2 million. He has yet to release his tax returns.

caption Democratic U.S. presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington source Reuters

Sources: Business Insider, New York Times

When spiritual guru, self-help author, and Oprah Winfrey pal Marianne Williamson first ran for Congress in 2014, her personal disclosure revealed assets worth $957,000 to $4.5 million.

caption Marianne Williamson speaks at a rally in Santa Monica, California during her 2014 run for Congress. source Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Source: Center for Public Integrity

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper’s exact net worth is unknown, but he sold a $5.8 million stake in his successful chain of breweries and restaurants in 2007.

caption John Hickenlooper exits the stage after speaking at the NAN Conference on April 5, 2019 in New York City. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Source: Center for Public Integrity

Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s 2017 financial disclosures placed her net worth between $4.6 and $10.6 million.

caption Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) speaks at the NAN Conference on April 5, 2019 in New York City. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Source: Center for Public Integrity

Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke — whose mother ran a successful business for decades — and his wife Amy, heiress to a real estate fortune, are estimated to be worth at least $9 million, according to financial disclosures.

caption Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke attends a kickoff rally on the streets of El Paso, Texas, U.S., March 30, 2019. source Reuters/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Source: Newsweek, Center for Public Integrity

Rep. John Delaney was ranked the 6th wealthiest member of the House of Representatives after his 2016 financial disclosures revealed him to be worth $93 million.

Sources: Center for Public Integrity, Roll Call

