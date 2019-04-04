I take shots of Ethan’s apple cider vinegar every day and I’m convinced they’ve kept me from getting a cold all season

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

caption Apple cider vinegar is nutritious and healthy, but definitely doesn’t taste good. Ethan’s is out to change that idea with flavored shots. source Ethan’s

Ethan’s apple cider vinegar (ACV) shots contain the optimal dose of good-for-you vinegar to boost your immune system and help keep you safe from cold and flu season.

Drinking vinegar may not sound very appealing, but once you’ve tried a Beet or Blueberry ACV shot, you’ll never look back.

Who says a good-for-you shot has to involve a needle and pain? Certainly not the folks at Ethan’s.

The team behind Ethan’s is out to prove that a small dose of the magical elixir that is apple cider vinegar (otherwise known as ACV) has some major health benefits that we’re all missing out on. It’s known to be a great safeguard against cold and flu season (or quite honestly, any season), and I can attest that these small yet mighty doses have done a pretty standup job at keeping me out of germs’ way.

So what exactly is an apple cider vinegar shot? As the name suggests, it’s a 2-ounce serving of AVC, which has been known to help lower blood sugar levels and increase good cholesterol to help folks keep up a top-notch cardiovascular system. Each shot has four teaspoons of vinegar and contains immune-supporting antioxidants and compounds that boost your body’s ability to fight off germs.

caption The Turmeric Apple flavor is especially delightful; it tastes like apple pie on spiced up steroids. source Ethan’s

But despite the health benefits associated with apple cider vinegar, it’s difficult to take a few spoonfuls on its own every day. At Ethan’s, rather than relying on a spoonful of sugar, the team has added tasty and healthy ingredients, like pineapple juice, ginger, honey, turmeric, maple syrup, and a whole host of other organic ingredients. In fact, all of Ethan’s products are USDA certified organic, and gluten-free.

I’ll admit that I was highly suspicious of my first ACV shot. While I’m generally of the opinion that no amount of acid is too much acid, downing a whole shot of vinegar seemed to push even the most adventurous of my culinary limits. But to my surprise (and relief), every shot I tried was more palatable than the last. My favorite so far has been the Turmeric Apple, which tastes like apple pie that sojourned on a life-changing bucket-list trip to the spice aisle and never left.

The shots are especially delightful when chilled, and if I’m honest, I’ve enjoyed them a time or two as a mixer with my favorite shot of liquor. Think of it as a healthy take on your favorite cocktail – no one will ever complain if you serve a vinegar-spiked margarita (trust me, I’ve tried).

caption The brand also makes medium chain triglycerides (MCT) shots for an instant energy boost. source Ethan’s

Ethan’s also makes medium chain triglycerides (MCT) shots that aim to boost energy immediately, though I haven’t tried them yet. Both the AVC and MTC shots are are shelf-stable and housed in BPA-free glass packaging. You may not think that you need petite 2-ounce glass bottles in your life or pantry, but you’d be shocked at how wonderfully the bottles can double as clever spice, nut, or seed containers. And while you may think that the glass packaging is just a gimmick, Ethan’s points out that, in keeping with its health-conscious values, glass was the far safer option as plastic packaging can be a source of chemical exposure and could leach into your otherwise beneficial ACV shots.

If you’re looking for a way to boost your immune system, Ethan’s Apple Cider Vinegar Shots may just be the shot that you want to take every morning and night. And even if you’re not interested in the health benefits, I can’t recommend these shots highly enough for taste alone – they’re sure to bring out the most creative mixologist in you.