12 ethical companies to shop from if you like to put your money where your values are

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

caption Naadam cashmere is sourced from remote Mongolian deserts and supports local herding families. source Naadam Instagram

Millennials can’t afford homes because they eat too much avocado toast. They’re killing casual dining chains like Applebee’s and Buffalo Wild Wings. And, did you hear that they’re the reason for the downfall of American cheese?

For all of the bad press, there is one thing that everyone agrees Millennials are doing right: online shopping.

Not only are they ruling the direct-to-consumer market, Millennials are now far more conscious as consumers than their predecessors. These discerning shoppers look for more than just quality when making their purchases – they want to know that the brands they’re shopping from not only make a good product, but also make a positive impact. A 2015 Nielsen Report found that 66% of consumers were willing to pay extra for products from sustainable brands, while an even higher 73% of Millennials said the same thing.

For Millenials, buying is more than just a transaction, it’s a chance to make an impact. That desire to do good translates to shopping from brands whose missions offer transparent, ethical business practices, use sustainable materials, and are cognizant of their social impact. Millenials want to buy from brands whose values they can get behind – and they’re willing to pay a little extra for it, too.

Keep reading for 12 of our favorite brands that have great products and values to match:

Reformation

source Reformation Instagram

If you’re looking for trendy, but effortlessly cool womenswear, you’ll want to join the ranks of celebrities, influencers, and trendsetters that call themselves fans of the Reformation.

You’ll feel good shopping here because Reformation is making sustainability cool again. Its pseudo-motto, “Being naked is the number one most sustainable option. We’re number two,” alludes to their environmentally-conscious ethos. The brand recognizes the environmental impact of the fashion industry and, in turn, aims to be more thoughtful about how it makes its pieces. It frequently release new, sustainable lines, like its conscious cashmere – pieces made with 70% recycled fabrics. Each quarter, the company releases a sustainability report outlining their current and future efforts in sourcing sustainable materials, ethical factories, and reducing its carbon footprint. Its commitment to social and environmental responsibility is anything but a phase.

Everlane

source Everlane

If you’re looking for modern but timeless wardrobe essentials minus the traditional industry markups, you’ll want to try Everlane.

You’ll feel good about shopping here because of Everlane’s commitment to transparency. It’s committed to sourcing high-quality materials and finding ethical factories. In the name of transparency, Everlane shares all of this information with its customers. Everlane makes clear the costs of raw materials, labor, transportation, and every other step along the way, so shoppers know exactly what the profit margins look like. Recently, it launched an outerwear collection made with recycled plastic bottles, taking a big step towards making sustainability and reducing waste another important part of its mission.

Boll & Branch

source Boll & Branch

If you’re looking for luxuriously soft bedding, pajamas, and towels made from Fair Trade organic cotton, Boll & Branch should be your go-to.

You’ll feel good about shopping here because the materials used in the products are better for you and the ethical supply chain is better for everyone. Everything from Boll & Branch is made with organic long-staple cotton (no harmful pesticides) and is GOTS certified, which means its whole production process is considered organic, too. It also boasts a Fair Trade certification, indicating that it supports ethical wages and working conditions. Its traceable supply chain, all the way back to the origin of its cotton, gives you the peace of mind that its products are safe and have been made responsibly.

Pact

source Pact

If you’re looking for some comfortable, affordable basics to add to your wardrobe, Pact is a great place to start.

You’ll feel good about shopping here because the products are made from certified organic cotton in Fair Trade factories. Pact wants shoppers to think thoughtfully about the impact of their purchases, and it’s making that easier by offering more transparency. They center the concept of “kindness “in everything they do – from making products that are kinder to your skin (no chemicals, harsh dyes, or pesticides) to working with Fair Trade factories that treat workers well.

Crane & Canopy

source Crane & Canopy

If you’re looking for unique bedding and smart duvet covers in bright colors and patterns, shop at Crane & Canopy.

You’ll feel good about shopping here because the company prioritizes high-quality textiles manufactured ethically and responsibly. Crane & Canopy only works with Oeko-Tex certified factories. This means that at each stage of the production process, the materials are tested for harmful substances and chemicals. So, you can be sure that your sheets will not only be super-soft, but safe for even the most sensitive of skin.

Patagonia

source Patagonia

If you’re looking for high-quality outdoor gear and activewear, with the added bonus of giving back to the outdoors, shop at Patagonia.

You’ll feel good about shopping here because Patagonia is a brand that’s been environmentally-friendly from the start. Patagonia’s founder wanted to share his passion for the outdoors, making clothes fit to explore nature and choosing a mission that aimed to preserve it. Since the early stages, Patagonia has been donating 1% of sales (or 10% of profits – whatever’s larger) to environmental activism. The brand is also active in supporting grassroots movements and environmental campaigns, as well as trying to improve its manufacturing process.

Bombas

source Bombas

If you’re looking for socks that are uniquely engineered to solve common annoyances and deliver superior comfort, go with Bombas.

You’ll feel good about shopping here because Bombas is dedicated to giving back to those in need. When the Bombas founders heard that socks are the number one most requested clothing item at homeless shelters, they knew they had to do something. That’s why for every pair of Bombas sold, another pair is donated. Bombas even engineered the socks it donates to specifically fit the needs of those who don’t have the luxury of washing their socks everyday – that means a darker color that doesn’t show wear as easily and an anti-microbial treatment. To date, Bombas has donated over 14 million socks through its community partners across the United States.

Cuyana

source Cuyana

If you’re looking for timeless silk, leather, cotton, and cashmere pieces to build the foundation of your wardrobe, shop with Cuyana.

You’ll feel good about here because Cuyana’s fewer, better philosophy is embodied in everything the brand does. From sourcing the best materials and craftsmanship to working with family-run artisans around the globe, each piece is made very thoughtfully. It’s the antithesis of fast fashion – all you need is a few great pieces of better quality. Cuyana is also working to spread its minimalist message with the Lean Closet initiative, encouraging customers to simplify their wardrobes and sell old pieces of clothing. It’s also working to empower women by donating to H.E.A.R.T., a foundation that provides services to help survivors of abuse get a fresh start.

Coyuchi

source Coyuchi

If you’re looking for bedding, bath, and other home textiles that are minimally processed, but still comfortable and thoughtfully designed, check out Coyuchi.

You’ll feel good about shopping here because of Coyuchi’s commitment to people and the planet. Social and environmental sustainability are at the core of what it does, and it makes sure every aspect of its production process reflects that. Coyuchi only uses sustainably grown, organic raw materials, works with Fair Trade Certified fabric mills and workshops, and partners with innovative shipping companies that aim to lessen their environmental impact through energy efficiency programs and using alternative fuels. Coyuchi also offers customers another way to be sustainable and cut down on textile waste with their Coyuchi For Life subscription service. If you sign up, you’ll get new linens every six, 12, or 24 months, at a low monthly rate. When you send back your old linens, Coyuchi will renew, upcycle or recycle them so you don’t have to worry about how to dispose of them responsibly.

Naadam

source Naadam

If you’re looking for high-quality cashmere that’s cruelty-free, look no further than Naadam.

You’ll feel good about shopping here because of Naadam’s mission to democratize and revolutionize cashmere. It does this by choosing cleaner manufacturing processes and working with nomadic herding families in Mongolia. Almost all cashmere from Mongolia is organic, but most is not environmentally sustainable, which is why Naadam is so focused on how its product is made – from both a sustainability and human rights standpoint. By investing in their goats and herders – Naadam pays herders 50% more than most brands and also provides livestock insurance and veterinary care – Naadam has access to high-quality cashmere (and other materials) that it can sell without the traditional markups, but is still super soft (we promise).

Wildfang

source Wildfang

If you’re looking for androgynous and non-binary styles made to fit female or feminine bodies, you’ll love Wildfang.

You’ll feel good about shopping here because Wildfang is a female-founded, women-run business that fights for what its founders believe in. Since it’s inception, Wildfang has been an ethically-driven brand – raising money and drawing attention towards issues it’s passionate about. In 2018, Wildfang gave over $400,000 back to a myriad of charities including Planned Parenthood, the ACLU, and RAICES, among others. Each month, it opens up one of their stores to hold a Free Speech event, offering an inclusive, safe space for people to speak on issues they care about. Wildfang’s clothing is all about free self-expression, and its values clearly follow suit.

Allbirds

source Allbirds/Instagram

If you’re looking for seriously comfortable shoes that are softer than anything you’ve worn on your feet before, go for Allbirds.

You’ll feel good about shopping here because Allbirds co-founder Tim Brown has reimagined the materials we use to make shoes and made them sustainable. Growing up in New Zealand, he was surrounded by merino wool, and curious as to why the footwear industry wasn’t taking advantage of the sustainable resource. So, he took advantage of it himself, making supremely comfortable shoes from natural materials, like the familiar merino wool. The company also makes its EVA foam out of sugar cane, and did not patent the material in hopes that other companies would follow suit and use its formula to make more sustainable footwear.

Allbirds is a certified B Corp, meaning it meets the highest standards for transparency, accountability, and social and environmental performance. Beyond Allbirds’ commitment to the environment, it’s committed to helping others, too – the brand donates lightly used shoes to people in need around the world through Soles4Souls.