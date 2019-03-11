These are the victims of the Boeing 737 Max 8 crash in Ethiopia

Policemen stand at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town of Bishoftu.

Policemen stand at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town of Bishoftu.
Reuters

  • 157 people died on Sunday when Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET302 crashed, six minutes after taking off from Addis Ababa.
  • It was headed for Nairobi, Kenya, where a large number of passengers were going to attend a UN aid conference.
  • The plane was a Boeing 737 Max 8 – involved in several deadly crashes in recent months.
  • Here are all the victims identified so far.

157 people were killed on Sunday when Ethiopian Airlines flight ET302 crashed into a field, minutes after the Boeing 737 Max 8 had taken off.

It crashed at 8:44 a.m. local time (12:44 a.m. ET,) six minutes after leaving Addis Ababa for the Kenyan capital of Nairobi.

Last year, another 737-Max-8 – Lion Air Flight 610 from Jakarta, Indonesia, to Pangkal Pinang, Indonesia – crashed into the sea killing all 189 people on board. That incident was on October 29, 2018.

Here’s the full list of victims named in the Ethiopia crash so far. Many were aid workers. The toll includes people from than 24 different countries.

The flight’s seasoned pilot, Captain Yared Getachew, was killed. He had over 8,000 hours of flying experience.

His first officer Ahmednur Mohammed.

People walk past a part of the wreckage at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town of Bishoftu, southeast of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia March 10, 2019
REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Georgetown University law student Cedric Asiavugwa.

Cedric Asiavugwa was a student and also a chaplain at Georgetown University Campus Ministry.
Georgetown University Campus Ministry

39-year-old aid worker Micheál Ryan, from Ireland.

Ryan, 39, pictured during his work for the World Food Program.
World Food Program

Canadian scholar and TED speaker Pius Adesanmi.

Pius Adesanmi.
YouTube/Joy Osiagwu

He was a professor at the Institute of African Studies at Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada.

Watch his TED Talk “Africa is the forward that the world needs to face” here.

Paolo Dieci, who founded the Italian NGO International Committee for the Development of Peoples.

Paolo Dieci, speaking at Forum Cooperazione in 2012.
Ministero Cooperazione e Integrazione/YouTube

Abiodun Oluremi Bashu, a retired Nigerian ambassador.

Sarah Auffret, a Polar expert, was a dual French and British national.

People walk at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash on Sunday.
REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Ethiopian Sara Gebre Michael, one of the hostesses on the flight.

Tamirat Mulu Demessie, a child protection specialist from Save the Children.

The CEO of hospitality company Tamarind Group, Jonathan Seex.

Source: Facebook

Sebastian Tusa, a councilor from Sicily.

Joseph Waithaka, a Kenyan who lived in Hull, UK.

Danielle Moore, from Toronto, Canada.

Moore is pictured here, in the bottom left:

The 24-year-old tweeted her excitement about the UN conference that the flight was transporting many aid workers to days earlier.

Briton Joanna Toole, from Devon.

Toole was a United Nations worker.

Anthony Ngare, a Kenyan journalist who worked with the government.

Ngare had just come from a UN conference in Paris, and was on his way to the UN conference in Nairobi.

Slovakian member of parliament Anton Hrnko said his wife Blanka, son Martin, and daughter Michala were on the plane.

Anton Hrnko.
YouTube/informácie z druhej ruky

Kenyan Hussein Swaleh.

Maria Pilar Buzzetti, from the World Food Program.

Il Messaggero, an Italian newspaper based in Rome, published the news with this image of Buzzetti.

Djordje Vdovic from Serbia, who worked at the World Food Program.

Vdovic is pictured in the thumbnail of this article from 2015.

Virginia Chimenti, also from the World Food Program.

Many of the victims remain unidentified, they include 32 Kenyan nationals.

Eight Chinese citizens.

China has since grounded all 737 Max-8 planes.

Eight Italians.

Seven British people.

A total of nine Ethiopians.

At least eight US citizens.

Six Egyptians.

Five Germans.

Four Indians.

Four Slovakians.

Three Austrians.

Three Russians.

Three Swedish people.

Two Spaniards.

Two Israelis.

Two Moroccans.

Two Polish.

A Belgian, Ugandan, Yemeni, Sudanese, Togolese, Mozambican, and Norwegian.