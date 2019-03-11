These are the victims of the Boeing 737 Max 8 crash in Ethiopia

caption Policemen stand at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town of Bishoftu. source Reuters

157 people died on Sunday when Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET302 crashed, six minutes after taking off from Addis Ababa.

It was headed for Nairobi, Kenya, where a large number of passengers were going to attend a UN aid conference.

The plane was a Boeing 737 Max 8 – involved in several deadly crashes in recent months.

Here are all the victims identified so far.

157 people were killed on Sunday when Ethiopian Airlines flight ET302 crashed into a field, minutes after the Boeing 737 Max 8 had taken off.

It crashed at 8:44 a.m. local time (12:44 a.m. ET,) six minutes after leaving Addis Ababa for the Kenyan capital of Nairobi.

Last year, another 737-Max-8 – Lion Air Flight 610 from Jakarta, Indonesia, to Pangkal Pinang, Indonesia – crashed into the sea killing all 189 people on board. That incident was on October 29, 2018.

Here’s the full list of victims named in the Ethiopia crash so far. Many were aid workers. The toll includes people from than 24 different countries.

The flight’s seasoned pilot, Captain Yared Getachew, was killed. He had over 8,000 hours of flying experience.

This photo is said to be the pilot of #ET302 – Yared Getachew (Mulugeta)

What a horror trying to get Boeing 737 MAX to respond and stabilize! ????

Rubani wa ndege #Ethiopianairlines iliyoanguka jana – alipambana kurudisha ndege uwanjani baada ya hitlafu ya ndege. Inasikitisha! pic.twitter.com/K5mlkwyscc — Maria Sarungi Tsehai (@MariaSTsehai) March 11, 2019

Source: Ethiopian Airlines.

His first officer Ahmednur Mohammed.

caption People walk past a part of the wreckage at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town of Bishoftu, southeast of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia March 10, 2019 source REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Georgetown University law student Cedric Asiavugwa.

caption Cedric Asiavugwa was a student and also a chaplain at Georgetown University Campus Ministry. source Georgetown University Campus Ministry

Source: Georgetown University.

39-year-old aid worker Micheál Ryan, from Ireland.

caption Ryan, 39, pictured during his work for the World Food Program. source World Food Program

Source: RTE

Canadian scholar and TED speaker Pius Adesanmi.

caption Pius Adesanmi. source YouTube/Joy Osiagwu

He was a professor at the Institute of African Studies at Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada.

Watch his TED Talk “Africa is the forward that the world needs to face” here.

Paolo Dieci, who founded the Italian NGO International Committee for the Development of Peoples.

caption Paolo Dieci, speaking at Forum Cooperazione in 2012. source Ministero Cooperazione e Integrazione/YouTube

Source: USA Today.

Abiodun Oluremi Bashu, a retired Nigerian ambassador.

Source: USA Today.

Sarah Auffret, a Polar expert, was a dual French and British national.

caption People walk at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash on Sunday. source REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Second Devon woman Sarah Auffret named among 157 killed in Ethiopia crash https://t.co/vmkQYaxFtr — Tina Crowson (@TinaCrowson) March 11, 2019

Ethiopian Sara Gebre Michael, one of the hostesses on the flight.

Tamirat Mulu Demessie, a child protection specialist from Save the Children.

Save the Children child protection in emergencies adviser Tamirat Mulu Demessie. pic.twitter.com/ZMPl7SbN2X — MindFuror (@MindFuror) March 10, 2019

Source: New York Times

The CEO of hospitality company Tamarind Group, Jonathan Seex.

Source: Facebook

Sebastian Tusa, a councilor from Sicily.

Joseph Waithaka, a Kenyan who lived in Hull, UK.

Described by his son as a generous man, 55 year old Joseph Waithaka died in the Ethiopia plane crash. He spent the last few weeks of his life visiting family in Hull. More on @looknorthBBC pic.twitter.com/zpY7V9QXzA — BBC East Yorks and Lincs (@looknorthBBC) March 10, 2019

Danielle Moore, from Toronto, Canada.

Moore is pictured here, in the bottom left:

@ColbyDeighton and I are set up for the first @WinnipegTrails Intercept Survey of the winter! Fancy new bikes thanks to @thewrenchwpg ???????? #wintercycling pic.twitter.com/dW0p2OcTU1 — Danielle Moore (@danimoos) December 18, 2017

The 24-year-old tweeted her excitement about the UN conference that the flight was transporting many aid workers to days earlier.

I'm so excited to share that I've been selected to attend and am currently en route to the @UNEnvironment Assembly in Nairobi, Kenya with @UNACanada and #CanadaServiceCorps / #LeadersToday! I can't wait to share what I'm learning along the way. — Danielle Moore (@danimoos) March 9, 2019

Briton Joanna Toole, from Devon.

So profoundly sad and lost for words at the loss of our wonderful @FAOfish officer @JoannaToole, who was on her way to represent @faofish at the #UNEA meeting in Nairobi on #ET302. A wonderful human being, who loved her work with a passion. Our love to her family and loved ones pic.twitter.com/6fjE3cNEhI — Manuel Barange (@Manu_FAO) March 10, 2019

Toole was a United Nations worker.

Anthony Ngare, a Kenyan journalist who worked with the government.

@NatcomUnescoKe is mourning one of its shining stars in Deputy Director, CI Programme @tonyngare who was aboard the Ethiopian plane that crashed.

We pray for his family & friends and send our condolences to those who lost their loved ones. @UNESCO pic.twitter.com/wWzT55aQcn — Knatcom for UNESCO (@NatcomUnescoKe) March 10, 2019

Ngare had just come from a UN conference in Paris, and was on his way to the UN conference in Nairobi.

Source: The Standard

Slovakian member of parliament Anton Hrnko said his wife Blanka, son Martin, and daughter Michala were on the plane.

caption Anton Hrnko. source YouTube/informácie z druhej ruky

Source: Facebook.

Kenyan Hussein Swaleh.

Hussein Swaleh among the 32 Kenyans who perished in the Ethiopian Airline plane crash, he was the match commissioner for the Ismaily SC Vs TP Mazembe Champions League match on Friday in Alexandria, Egypt. RIP. pic.twitter.com/yZPnNlSFcN — Ahmed Yamany (@AhmedYamany) March 10, 2019

Maria Pilar Buzzetti, from the World Food Program.

Il Messaggero, an Italian newspaper based in Rome, published the news with this image of Buzzetti.

Aereo caduto in Etiopia, il sorriso di Maria Pilar Buzzetti: «Adorava i bambini». https://t.co/vVAc3OddAQ — Piergiulio (@Piergiulio58) March 11, 2019

Djordje Vdovic from Serbia, who worked at the World Food Program.

Vdovic is pictured in the thumbnail of this article from 2015.

Now online! TOR071 – my interview with #aidpreneur Djordje Vdovic of WFP's Purchase for Progress program in… http://t.co/yR2I8ViKxd — Stephen Ladek (@stephenladek) May 18, 2015

Virginia Chimenti, also from the World Food Program.

Virginia Chimenti morta nel disastro aereo in Etiopia era originaria di Cisterna. Città in lutto https://t.co/gsQ0D8yIGH — M. A. Bastenier (@ANAGABRIELRLgld) March 11, 2019

Many of the victims remain unidentified, they include 32 Kenyan nationals.

Source: Ethiopian Airlines.

Eight Chinese citizens.

China has since grounded all 737 Max-8 planes.

Eight Italians.

Statement of the President of Italian Republic, Sergio #Mattarella mourning the victims of the plane crash in #Ethiopia: pic.twitter.com/17sya3fWGj — Embassy of Italy TZ (@ItalyinTanzania) March 11, 2019

Seven British people.

“I was deeply saddened to hear of the devastating loss of life following the plane crash in Ethiopia. At this very difficult time my thoughts are with the families and friends of the British citizens on board and all those affected by this tragic incident.” – PM @Theresa_May — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) March 10, 2019

Source: Ethiopian Airlines.

A total of nine Ethiopians.

PM Abiy Ahmed shared his condolences in a televised address on behalf of the FDRE Government. The House of People’s Representatives have declared March 11, 2019 a national day of mourning for citizens of all countries that have passed in this tragic accident. #PMOEthiopia pic.twitter.com/F0aA1sPnYP — Office of the Prime Minister – Ethiopia (@PMEthiopia) March 10, 2019

At least eight US citizens.

At least 8 US citizens were among the victims of the crash of #ET302, confirms @StateDept. pic.twitter.com/peQQt9Y4Z2 — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) March 10, 2019

Source: Ethiopian Airlines.

Six Egyptians.

Five Germans.

Four Indians.

Four Slovakians.

Three Austrians.

Three Russians.

Three Swedish people.

Two Spaniards.

Two Israelis.

Two Moroccans.

Two Polish.

A Belgian, Ugandan, Yemeni, Sudanese, Togolese, Mozambican, and Norwegian.