Some countries and airlines have grounded the Boeing 737 Max 8 after a 2nd crash involving the plane killed 157 people — here’s who’s taken action so far

Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashed on Sunday, killing all 157 passengers on board.

The crash had eerie similarities to the Lion Air crash in October, which also involved a Boeing 737 Max 8.

Some countries and airlines have grounded their entire Boeing 737 Max 8 fleets.

The crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 on Sunday, which killed all 157 people on board, was the second crash of a Boeing 737 Max 8 in the past five months.

That has prompted some countries and airlines to halt their fleets while Boeing investigates whether there’s a link between Ethiopia’s disaster and the crash of Lion Air Flight 610, which plunged into the Java Sea 12 minutes after takeoff in October.

A Boeing representative told Business Insider in an email that a Boeing technical team would be traveling to the crash site in Ethiopia to provide technical assistance with the investigation. The Lion Air crash is still being investigated as well.

Ethiopian Airlines

Ethiopian Airlines on Monday said it would ground all of its Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft “until further notice.”

Accident Bulletin no. 5 Issued on March 11, 2019 at 07:08 AM Local Time pic.twitter.com/rwxa51Fgij — Ethiopian Airlines (@flyethiopian) March 11, 2019

China

China’s aviation authority on Monday morning local time said it had issued a notice to ground all Boeing 737 Max 8 planes used by domestic airlines in response to Sunday’s crash.

A statement posted to the Civil Aviation Administration of China’s website said similarities between the Ethiopian Airlines crash and the Lion Air crash had caused concern over the Boeing aircraft.

“Safety is our number one priority and we are taking every measure to fully understand all aspects of this accident, working closely with the investigating team and all regulatory authorities involved,” a representative for Boeing China told Business Insider. “The investigation is in its early stages, but at this point, based on the information available, we do not have any basis to issue new guidance to operators.”

Indonesia

Indonesia’s air-safety regulator on Monday said it would halt all flights involving the planes starting Tuesday. The decision was reported Monday by Bloomberg and the Associated Press.

Cayman Airways

Cayman operates two 737 Max 8 aircraft.

Cayman Airways on Sunday evening said it would ground its two 737 Max 8 aircraft until more information was received.

“While the cause of this sad loss is undetermined at this time, we stand by our commitment to putting the safety of our passengers and crew first by maintaining complete and undoubtable safe operations,” Cayman Airways’ president and CEO, Fabian Whorms, said in a statement.

“We offer our valued customers our continued assurance that all prudent and necessary actions required for the safe operation of our Max 8’s will be accomplished before the aircraft are returned to service,” he said, adding that the move would require the airline to make some minor schedule and capacity changes.