Ethiopian Airline flight to Nairobi crashes with 149 passengers on board

caption Ethiopian Ariline flight ET 302 crashed near Addis Ababa on Sunday morning source Reuters

An Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi has crashed with 149 passengers and 8 crew members on board.

Flight ET 302 crashed at 8.44 am on Sunday morning near the town of Bishoftu, 62 kilometers southeast of the capital Addis Ababa.

Local search and rescue operations are in action and no casualties have yet been confirmed, according to a statement by the airline.

“Ethiopian Airlines regrets to confirm that its flight ET 302/10 March in schedule service from Addis Ababa to Nairobi was involved in an accident today around Bishoftu (Debre Zeit)” the statement said.

“The aircraft B-737-800MAX… took off at 08.38 a local time from Addis Ababa, Bole International Airport and lost contact at 08.44 am. t this time search and rescue operations are in progress and we have no confirmed information about survivors or any possible casualties.

Flight tracking site Flightradar24 reported that the flight had shown “unstable vertical speed” before crashing.

The prime minister’s office tweeted his condolences to the families of those lost in the crash.

“The Office of the PM, on behalf of the Government and people of Ethiopia, would like to express it’s deepest condolences to the families of those that have lost their loved ones on Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 on regular scheduled flight to Nairobi, Kenya this morning,” Abiy Ahmed’s official account tweeted on Sunday.”

No details on casualties have yet been reported.

This is a developing story…