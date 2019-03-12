A major flight-attendants union is calling on US regulators to investigate the plane involved in 2 crashes in 5 months

source Boeing

A 50,000-member flight-attendants union is calling on the US government to investigate the Boeing 737 Max 8.

The plane has been involved in two deadly crashes in five months, including Sunday’s Ethiopian Airlines disaster.

The union said in a letter to the US Federal Aviation Administration that the incidents might undermine “full confidence” in the plane type.

“We write today to advise you that crew and passengers are expressing concerns about the 737 MAX 8 after the March 10, 2019 crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, relatively closely following the tragedy of Lion Air Flight 610 on October 29, 2018,” Sara Nelson, the international president of the Association of Flight Attendants, said in a letter to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The causes of the two crashes are under investigation, but amid the uncertainty a growing number of countries and airlines have grounded the plane, one of Boeing’s newest and most important models.

“We fully support the investigative process and caution the public to avoid drawing conclusions prior to uncovering the facts of the incident,” the letter continued. “However, the second accident in less than five months involving the same model airplane gives rise to concerns and a quick jump to conclusions that undermine full confidence in the aircraft type.”

On Monday evening, the FAA issued a notice declaring the plane airworthy. The air-safety regulator did demand that Boeing make design changes update its software and training to help avoid another disaster.

Our ❤️s go out to the family & loved ones of those on Flt ET302 from Addis Ababa to Nairobi. Passengers & crew represent 33 nationalities. @afa_cwa offers support to our friends at Ethiopian Airlines. Anyone needing assistance call AFA EAP at 800-424-2406https://t.co/pdfia5flwX — AFA-CWA (@afa_cwa) March 10, 2019

