ETHoutlet.com To Provide Almost Instant Fiat to KEY Token Conversions

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 22 October 2019 – The digital asset and utility token exchange ETHoutlet.com has committed to listing SelfKey‘s native utility token, KEY, in pair with HKD and joining the SelfKey Marketplace, effective on Oct 25, 2019.









Based in Hong Kong, ETHoutlet.com operates a Dealer Exchange, meaning traders deal with the platform directly when buying and selling utility tokens. This stands in contrast to the peer-to-peer mode adopted by many mainstream platforms, which relies on every buyer finding a seller and vice versa.

The great advantage of the Dealer Exchange Mode is that transactions can be processed much faster, because no matching needs to be done. As a result, ETHoutlet.com services all users directly, ensuring that orders can be dealt with immediately.

Additionally, ETHoutlet.com has a physical store which interested parties can visit for Over-The-Counter (OTC) trades. This is a great advantage for users who prefer the personal touch and more point-of-sale functions will be announced soon.

Besides listing KEY, ETHoutlet will also join the SelfKey Marketplace. This is your one-stop-shop for exchanges, bank accounts, and incorporations. Users of the SelfKey wallet will be able to access ETHoutlet with the click of a button, maintaining a high level of privacy thanks to the SelfKey ID.

SelfKey Visionary Edmund Lowell said: “ETHoutlet is building a compelling service that will make a valuable addition to the blockchain space. As a result we are very happy to be working with them, both by making KEY available on their exchange and listing ETHoutlet as a service provider in our Marketplace.”

ETHoutlet.com Managing Director Jack Cheng said: “Technology should not be a barrier to adoption and consumer market participation does matter. ETHoutlet mission to bring consumer a seamless exchange experience and gateway to enter into the new decentralization application era. The partnership between ETHoutlet and SelfKey is an excellent proof of utility tokenized ecosystem in connection with mass consumer market adoption.”





About SelfKey

SelfKey is a leading identity management system that aims to return ownership over personal data back to the individual. To achieve this, SelfKey is building a rich identity ecosystem comprising the SelfKey Wallet, the Marketplace, Login with SelfKey and the KEY token.





About ETHoutlet

ETHoutlet.com is headquartered in Hong Kong providing a gateway to facilitate micro-transaction connecting traditional payment to the new blockchain tokenized ecosystem for utility usage. The ETHoutlet team aggregates high-quality blockchain assets, and provides a smooth trading experience. The team has Chinese, American, and Mandarin speakers who focus on global expansion and prioritize user needs. The team actively contributes to the development of the blockchain industry and supports industry’s innovations. For business collaborations, contact us via support@ETHoutlet.com