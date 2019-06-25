NYPD confirms missing 29-year-old YouTuber Desmond Amofah, better known as Etika, has been found dead

caption YouTuber Desmond Amofah, better as Etika. source Screenshot YouTube/TR1Iceman

The New York Police Department confirmed Tuesday that the 29-year-old YouTuber Desmond Amofah, better known as Etika, was found dead.

The YouTuber had been missing since Wednesday after uploading a video to his channel expressing suicidal intentions. The video has since been removed.

Etika was best known for gaming commentary, and fans witnessed multiple mental breakdowns that resulted in his channel’s suspension before his disappearance.

The New York Police Department tweeted Tuesday that missing YouTuber Desmond Amofah, better known by his social media handle Etika, had been found dead.

The 29-year-old had amassed a YouTube following of over 130,000 subscribers, along with a Twitter audience of over 327,000 followers. The NYPD had confirmed the YouTuber’s disappearance Wednesday in a tweet asking for any information on Amofah’s whereabouts.

We regret to inform that Desmond Amofah aka Etika has been found deceased. https://t.co/sedwZZxglw — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 25, 2019

On Saturday, NYPD sources told The New York Post that a backpack and cell phone believed to belong to Amofah were found by the Manhattan Bridge. On Wednesday, Amofah had uploaded a video that was later taken down by YouTube in which he expressed suicidal thoughts.

Amofah referenced his “stained legacy” in the since-taken down video. In October, Amofah uploaded pornographic content to his YouTube channel, leading to its suspension. He later apologized for worrying fans, but in June tweeted about having a mental breakdown.

Other social media personalities, like Daniel “Keemstar” Keem, have since expressed condolences on Twitter. Keemstar was one of many internet personalities to draw attention to Amofah’s wellbeing and disappearance.