YouTubers are calling for Desmond ‘Etika’ Amofah’s emotional final video to be restored

The New York Police Department confirmed Tuesday that 29-year-old Desmond Amofah, better known by his social media persona Etika, had been found dead.

Amofah was a popular gaming YouTuber whose last video, in which he expressed suicidal intentions, was removed by YouTube shortly after its upload.

YouTuber “DramaAlert” channel host Daniel “Keemstar” Keem tweeted at the platform to restore Amofah’s last video, with both fans and other YouTubers in agreement.

Amofah’s last video on his channel TR1IceMan was an eight-minute upload titled “I’m sorry” last Thursday that was quickly removed by YouTube. In it, the YouTuber expressed suicidal thoughts and intentions. It was likely removed for violating YouTube’s suicide policy, which states that “content that promotes self harm” is not allowed on the platform.

Daniel “Keemstar” Keem, the YouTuber behind DramaAlert, a popular commentary channel, tweeted at YouTube to “restore Etika’s ‘I’m sorry’ video.”

Please @TeamYouTube restore Etika’s “I’m sorry” video. It’s the mans final words. They should not be deleted! — KEEM ???? (@KEEMSTAR) June 25, 2019

“It’s the mans final words. They should not be deleted! [sic]” Keem tweeted.

Most of the responses to Keem’s tweet are in agreement, including a response from another popular YouTuber, Ryan Higa.

agree — Ryan Higa (@TheRealRyanHiga) June 25, 2019

Keem also tweeted a Change.org petition to restore Amofah’s original YouTube channel, EtikaFRFX, which was suspended for posting pornographic content in October, and another petition to have Amofah buried at the YouTube HQ offices – his “final wishes.”

Here’s a petition to restore Etika’s original channel https://t.co/7TnBCG3y3s — KEEM ???? (@KEEMSTAR) June 25, 2019

Here’s another petition to have Etika buried at YouTube Offices in LA with the head stone “NoBitchNi66as” with Anime Pu55y playing in the background. Because that was his wishes. https://t.co/OzEHALrHkp — KEEM ???? (@KEEMSTAR) June 25, 2019

In his “I’m sorry” video, which has since been re-uploaded by different YouTube users, Amofah apologizes to fans and the people close to him for “making a clown” of himself and pushing “so many people away.” He also talked about his mental health and “stained legacy,” and wished Keemstar “the best” in the video.

Amofah had a public history of mental health incidents dating back to October. In April, Amofah began tweeting erratically, including suicidal ideations, and later appeared to be taken into custody by police while live-streaming on Instagram. He apologized to fans after each incident.

On Saturday, NYPD sources told The New York Post that some of Amofah’s belongings, including a backpack and cell phone, were recovered by the Manhattan Bridge. On Monday, an unidentified body was recovered from the East River, with The New York Post reporting it was Amofah.

Other prominent YouTubers, included PewDiePie, James Charles (who deleted his initial tweet), and Jessi Smiles reacted to Amofah’s death on social media. The official YouTube Creators account tweeted condolences.

We mourn the loss of Etika, a beloved member of our gaming creator community. All of us at YouTube are sending condolences to his loved ones and fans. — YouTube Creators (@YTCreators) June 25, 2019

Representatives for YouTube referred us to its suicide policy regarding its decision to pull down Etika’s final video, and has yet to comment on the petitions to restore it.