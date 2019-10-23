Etiqa accelerates innovation with greatest offerings of insurance APIs in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 23 October 2019 – Etiqa Insurance Singapore has launched its first affiliate portal with the widest range of insurance (Application Programming Interfaces) APIs in the local market to date. Etiqa API Portal provides standard API services, such as quotation, policy creation and enforcement and payment for seven key products, enabling partners across industries to easily integrate insurance services and solutions into their online platforms.

With test environment and sandbox interfaces for partners to build effective ecosystems, Etiqa API Portal helps to create digital marketplaces where third-party software developers can build new applications around Etiqa’s products and services, and co-deliver the best experience for customers. At present, APIs for insurance savings, travel, maid, car, home and personal accident insurance are available on the portal.

The customer-centric digital insurer also provides a Referral Catalogue for marketing affiliates with limited coding knowledge. Interested parties such as bloggers or influencers can conveniently retrieve unique referral links for Etiqa’s full range of online products, including life products, to share on their preferred social channels.

“Similar to banks, we want to make insurance invisible by integrating it with the daily lives of modern day consumers. With our APIs, our partners can embed insurance solutions on their platform as and when they need to,” says Dennis Liu, Head of Business Transformation and Technology, Etiqa Insurance Singapore. Etiqa has since established strong working relationships with several partners such as PolicyPal and SingtelDash to provide insurance solutions and services on different operating models.

The forward-thinking digital insurer also introduced SingPass Mobile login at TiqConnect, their online customer self-service portal. The SingPass Mobile app enables convenient and secured user login to TiqConnect, where customers can enjoy direct, password-less access to their matters.

Etiqa Insurance Singapore has won several awards for its digital transformation efforts such as the ‘Most Innovative Finance Firm — Singapore 2018’ award in World Finance Markets, ‘Most Innovative Insurance Firm’ at Global Brands Magazine 2018, and also emerged as the Bronze winner for Claims Management at the Efma-Accenture Innovation in Insurance Awards 2018.

For more information on Etiqa API Portal, please visit: http://po.st/Etiqa-apis





Etiqa Insurance – A Singapore Insurance Company with Asian and International Expertise

Etiqa Insurance Pte. Ltd. is a licensed life and general insurance company registered in the Republic of Singapore and regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). In 2019, Fitch affirmed the company’s “A” (Strong) rating for its financial strength and stable outlook.





Etiqa has been protecting Singaporeans since 1961 with a range of general insurance solutions that constantly evolve to meet their ever-changing needs. Etiqa was the appointed insurer for the Housing Development Board (HDB) Fire Insurance Scheme in Singapore for 10 consecutive years, having protected more than 550,000 homes from 2009 to 2019.





In 2014, Etiqa added a comprehensive suite of life insurance solutions, including protection, savings and retirement, and subsequently legacy planning and universal life solutions to our portfolio to better serve our growing customer base and the needs of the modern day consumer.





Etiqa is owned by Maybank Ageas Holdings Berhad, a joint venture company that combines local market knowledge with international insurance expertise. The company is 69% owned by Maybank, one of Asia’s leading banking groups with more than 22 million customers worldwide in 20 countries; and 31% by Ageas, an international insurance group with 33 million customers across 16 countries and a heritage that spans over 180 years, with a focus to provide world class insurance solutions to consumers in Europe and Asia through market leading joint ventures.





At Etiqa, we believe in our brand promise of humanising insurance, by placing people over policies in everything we do. We are passionate about helping Singaporeans protect themselves and their loved ones today and helping them plan for a financially secure tomorrow.



