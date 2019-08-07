Etiqa Insurance celebrates 5th anniversary of Life Insurance business in Singapore with Lions Befrienders CSR collaboration event for the elderly

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 7 August 2019 – Last Saturday, in celebration of 5 years since successfully launching its Life Insurance business in Singapore, 40 members of Etiqa Insurance took part in a Corporate Social Responsibility event jointly organised with the Lions Befrienders. The beneficiaries were seniors residing in the mature Tampines East estate who have no or little family and social support, and are at risk of social isolation.

Each beneficiary received a goody bag containing essentials and food items donated by staff, who then visited the homes of elderly beneficiaries to present the gifts. With close to 200 bags contributed, the event also saw a large turnout that included participants’ friends and family. The event’s eventual success was best measured, however, in the enjoyment of its beneficiaries amidst warm company.

Etiqa’s consistent commitment to the community is woven into its business approach. Maintaining a focus on rendering its services accessible to the layman, the company’s marketing campaigns have been the subject of much industry acclaim, garnering two consecutive ‘Marketing Initiative of the Year — Singapore’ titles presented by Insurance Asia Awards, most recently for Tiq Home Insurance’s campaign in July 2019. Etiqa emphasises approachability while never compromising on service quality and professionalism, efforts succeeding which were acknowledged in Fitch ratings, upgraded this year from ‘A-‘ to ‘A’ by the credit ratings agency. The firm continues to grow its online presence through its digital channel, Tiq, with the goal of becoming Singapore’s leading digital insurer within reach.

A member of Maybank group, the fourth largest banking group in Southeast Asia with 19 branches in Singapore, Etiqa has come a long way. Beginning in 2014 with 11 life products and 9 riders, its Life Insurance business has since expanded significantly to comprise 23 different life product offerings and 10 riders, ranging from protection, savings and retirement, to legacy planning and universal life solutions, catering to the mass affluent to high net worth segments. The fast-growing insurer has been progressing steadily and belongs to among the top life insurance companies in Singapore.





Mr. Sue Chi Kong, Chief Executive Officer of Etiqa Insurance Pte. Ltd. has this to say, “As we continue to expand its business lines, we have to remember one of our most important organisational aims, which is to place people over policies, and connect with people on a personal level about how we can help them live better and plan for a better future. We believe in continuously building trust with our customers and CSR activities that we organise or take part in certainly contribute to achieving this.”

While making strides in its business, Etiqa remains constantly attentive to its social impact and community it operates in. The firm looks forward to continue embedding volunteerism in its culture and making a positive difference by engaging and giving back to the community with more initiatives and events, with opportunities for public participation.





About Etiqa

Protecting customers since 1961, Etiqa is a licensed life and general insurance company registered in the Republic of Singapore. We are regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and governed by the Insurance Act.

With a comprehensive suite of protection, savings, retirement and legacy planning solutions, we are committed to helping our customers plan for a better future. Rated “A” by Fitch in April 2019 for our financial strength and stable outlook, we humanise insurance by placing people over policies.

Etiqa is owned by Maybank Ageas Holdings Berhad, a joint venture company that combines local market knowledge with international insurance expertise. The company is 69% owned by Maybank, the fourth largest banking group in Southeast Asia, and 31% by Ageas, an international insurance group with footprints across 16 countries and a heritage that spans over 190 years.