Etiqa introduces insurance savings plan with guaranteed 3% p.a. returns and free partial withdrawal benefit

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 1 April 2019 – Etiqa Insurance Pte. Ltd., the pioneer in online insurance savings plans in Singapore, has launched SAVE3, its latest non-participating insurance savings plan that offers an attractive guaranteed payout of 3% per annum for the first 6 years. Ideal for individuals who are seeking wealth accumulation with low risks, SAVE3 promises a guaranteed capital from the end of policy year 4, and accommodates free partial withdrawal without penalty.

Providing the highest returns amongst Etiqa’s non-participating plans, SAVE3 also offers a non-guaranteed loyalty bonus, equivalent to 0.6% of the account value, which will be paid at the end of the 6th policy year, and at every subsequent 6 policy year interval if no partial withdrawal is made.

This whole life insurance savings plan has a free partial withdrawal benefit, which can be exercised once during the first 6 years of the policy, if specified conditions are met.

Sue Chi Kong, Chief Executive Officer of Etiqa Insurance Pte. Ltd. said, “We recognise current challenges in the volatile market, and wish to provide a viable financial solution to consumers who are seeking healthy wealth growth with low risks.” This is an affirmation to the continued commitment of Etiqa to place people over policies and provide competitive rates to its customers.

Available for a limited tranche only, SAVE3 comprises similar attributes to the popular EASY save series — Singapore’s first online insurance savings solution, most notable for its competitive returns and ease of purchase. Following the lead, SAVE3 is now available for online purchase on Tiq, Etiqa’s new digital channel, which aims to provide customers a simpler and more convenient insurance purchase experience.

Though SAVE3 has a short premium payment term of two years, customers who opt for a one-time premium payment can enjoy 3% off their first year premium amount.

For more information, please visit: http://po.st/SAVE3pr

Etiqa Insurance — A Singapore Insurance Company with Asian and International Expertise

Etiqa Insurance Pte. Ltd. is a licensed life and general insurance company registered in the Republic of Singapore and regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). In July 2017, Fitch affirmed the company’s “A-” rating for its financial strength and stable outlook.

Etiqa has been protecting Singaporeans since 1961 with a range of general insurance solutions that constantly evolve to meet their ever-changing needs. As the appointed insurer for the Housing Development Board (HDB) Fire Insurance Scheme in Singapore, we have been protecting homes since 2009. In August 2014, we added a comprehensive suite of life insurance solutions to our stable of products.

Etiqa is owned by Maybank Ageas Holdings Berhad, a joint venture company that combines local market knowledge with international insurance expertise. The company is 69% owned by Maybank, one of Asia’s leading banking groups with more than 22 million customers worldwide in 20 countries; and 31% by Ageas, an international insurance group with 33 million customers across 16 countries and a heritage that spans over 180 years, with a focus to provide world class insurance solutions to consumers in Europe and Asia through market leading joint ventures.

At Etiqa, we believe in our brand promise of humanising insurance, by placing people over policies in everything we do. We are passionate about helping Singaporeans protect themselves and their loved ones today and helping them plan for a financially secure tomorrow.