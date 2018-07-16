Etiqa Launches its First-Ever Chatbot and Google Home Mini Giveaway

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 16 July 2018 – Etiqa, Singapore’s leading online insurer, launched its first-ever chatbot to create a better customer experience for insurance buyers, making its services available through the Google Assistant — a first in the local insurance industry.

Etiqa Insurance has developed its own chatbot, Trix, to address customer needs in real-time through intuitive and personable conversations. This is now integrated in the innovative insurer’s website as well as in the Google Assistant. Just say “Hey Google, talk to Etiqa Insurance”, and your Google Assistant will connect you to Trix to answer enquiries related to different types of insurance products under Travel, HDB Fire, Home and Maid. Customers can also get quotations and purchase selected products through Trix on Etiqa’s website.

“Insurance has been perceived as confusing because of complex policy wordings. In our commitment to humanise insurance, customers can have their questions answered in real time from the comfort of their homes by simply using voice commands,” said Dennis Liu, Head of Business Transformation and Technology of Etiqa Insurance Singapore. “By leveraging on AI capabilities, the chatbot is a smart and intuitive way to provide information and solutions to our customers with even greater convenience and speed.”

For now, Etiqa Insurance is giving away a complimentary Google Home Mini with every purchase of the newly launched Tiq Home Insurance (5-year plan) during its promotional launch.

As an insurer known for its disruptive innovation, Etiqa Insurance has proved its ongoing commitment to humanise insurance through its innovative business and technology initiatives. Acclaimed as the ‘Most Innovative Finance Firm — Singapore 2018’ at the 2018 World Finance Markets, Etiqa Insurance constantly finds ways to enhance customer experience by leveraging on technology.

For more information, please visit www.etiqa.com.sg.

Etiqa Insurance — A Singapore Insurance Company with Asian and International Expertise





Etiqa Insurance Pte. Ltd. is a licensed life and general insurance company registered in the Republic of Singapore and regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). In July 2017, Fitch affirmed the company’s “A-” rating for its financial strength and stable outlook.





Etiqa has been protecting Singaporeans since 1961 with a range of general insurance solutions that constantly evolve to meet their ever-changing needs. As the appointed insurer for the Housing Development Board (HDB) Fire Insurance Scheme in Singapore, we have been protecting homes since 2009. In August 2014, we added a comprehensive suite of life insurance solutions to our stable of products.





Etiqa is owned by Maybank Ageas Holdings Berhad, a joint venture company that combines local market knowledge with international insurance expertise. The company is 69% owned by Maybank, one of Asia’s leading banking groups with more than 22 million customers worldwide in 20 countries; and 31% by Ageas, an international insurance group with 33 million customers across 16 countries and a heritage that spans over 180 years, with a focus to provide world class insurance solutions to consumers in Europe and Asia through market leading joint ventures.





At Etiqa, we believe in our brand promise of humanising insurance, by placing people over policies in everything we do. We are passionate about helping Singaporeans protect themselves and their loved ones today and helping them plan for a financially secure tomorrow.