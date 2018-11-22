Etiqa Won Excellence In HR Innovation Award Amid Digital Transformation Efforts In FinTech Industry

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 22 November 2018 – Known for its mission to humanise insurance, Etiqa Insurance Singapore has won the ‘Excellence in HR Innovation Award’ at the HR Excellence Awards 2018 amid its rapid progress against the growing adoption of FinTech in Singapore.

Also a finalist for ‘Excellence in Recruitment’ at the same event, the innovative digital insurer was awarded ‘Excellence in HR Innovation’ for initiating a Straight-Through-Process (STP) for onboarding and recruitment functions as well as Robotics Process Automation (RPA) to support high volume recurring processes.

“For an insurer that endeavours to place people over policies, it is important to form a dynamic team with the right people to resonate with our mission”, said Collin Sta Maria, Head of Human Capital of Etiqa Insurance Singapore. He continued, “With a vibrant onboarding process, we are able to build a strong foundation for intangible elements that help to build a positive work culture, allowing us to attract, engage and retain top talents.”

It is understood that technology-based solutions are essential elements that Etiqa values, and one of the key strategies of the company is to embrace digital transformation to better serve employees and stakeholders in this age of digital disruption.

In the recent Singapore FinTech Festival 2018, Group Chief Executive Officer of Etiqa Insurance & Takaful, Kamaludin Ahmad, shared his experience on building the human capital function within the Etiqa group and the importance of keeping abreast of key technological developments within the industry. This focus has translated to Etiqa Insurance & Takaful clinching a number of firsts in the industry, such as the first to launch online insurance savings plan in Singapore, and among the first to leverage on data analytics and robotics in insurance.

This year alone, Etiqa Insurance Singapore has also won several awards for its digital transformation efforts such as the ‘Most Innovative Finance Firm — Singapore 2018’ award in the World Finance Markets, and also emerged as the Bronze winner for Claims Management at the Efma-Accenture Innovation in Insurance Awards 2018.

Etiqa Insurance — A Singapore Insurance Company with Asian and International Expertise

Etiqa Insurance Pte. Ltd. is a licensed life and general insurance company registered in the Republic of Singapore and regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). In July 2017, Fitch affirmed the company’s “A-” rating for its financial strength and stable outlook.

Etiqa has been protecting Singaporeans since 1961 with a range of general insurance solutions that constantly evolve to meet their ever-changing needs. As the appointed insurer for the Housing Development Board (HDB) Fire Insurance Scheme in Singapore, we have been protecting homes since 2009. In August 2014, we added a comprehensive suite of life insurance solutions to our stable of products.

Etiqa is owned by Maybank Ageas Holdings Berhad, a joint venture company that combines local market knowledge with international insurance expertise. The company is 69% owned by Maybank, one of Asia’s leading banking groups with more than 22 million customers worldwide in 20 countries; and 31% by Ageas, an international insurance group with 33 million customers across 16 countries and a heritage that spans over 180 years, with a focus to provide world class insurance solutions to consumers in Europe and Asia through market leading joint ventures.

At Etiqa, we believe in our brand promise of humanising insurance, by placing people over policies in everything we do. We are passionate about helping Singaporeans protect themselves and their loved ones today and helping them plan for a financially secure tomorrow.