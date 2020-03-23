Etiqa’s digital channel unveils new campaign “Have you Tiq yet” with emphasis on fast and easy insurance solutions to help customers sail through life

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 23 March 2020 – Are you well-prepared in life? Etiqa’s latest campaign, “Have you Tiq yet” is timely launched to encourage Singaporeans to re-evaluate their level of preparedness in times of crisis. The local insurer adopted a light-hearted and direct approach to provide fresh perspectives on simple yet reliable digital insurance solutions to meet unpredictable situations in life.

Following its previous award-winning campaigns, “Have you Tiq yet” personifies Tiq — the digital channel of Etiqa, and reflects wry humour with a comedic series of unfortunate events befallen an unsuspecting family. Help came swiftly in the form of Tiq Man delivering Etiqa’s promise of “always having your back”. This latest campaign underscores Etiqa’s commitment to provide insurance with fast and easy customer experience, in pursuit of its constant mission to humanise insurance and make the world a better place.

“Etiqa places strong emphasis on making insurance transparent and accessible through the simplest and most innovative way. Our insurance products are easy to buy and manage, and fast to claim via our online portal and mobile app so that customers consistently have the best experience across the entire journey,” said Dennis Liu, Head of Digital and Business Transformation and Technology of Etiqa Insurance Pte. Ltd.

The digital insurer is known for its customer-centred products and solutions. Its online offerings of life insurance and general insurance are available at Tiq.com.sg, of which many comprises first-in-market features such as cancer insurance with no claim discount (NCD), flexible whole life insurance savings plan, and straight-through-processing of travel claims.

Liu added, “Insurance is like an invisible shield. You cannot see us, but we are always here for our customers.”

The integrated campaign “Have you Tiq yet?” breaks nationwide on broadcast TV from late March 2020, supported by digital, social, and out-of-home advertising where the digital insurer will be brought to life.

For more information, please visit Tiq.com.sg





About Tiq by Etiqa Insurance Pte Ltd. (“Etiqa”)

Tiq is the digital insurance channel of Etiqa that embraces changes to provide simple and convenient protection and insurance savings solutions. Tiq’s mission is to make insurance transparent and accessible, inspiring you today to be prepared for life’s surprises and inevitabilities, while empowering you to “Live Unlimited” and take control of your tomorrow.

With a shared vision to change the paradigm of insurance and reshape customer experience, Etiqa created the strong foundation for Tiq. Because life never stops changing, Etiqa never stops progressing. A licensed life and general insurance company registered in the Republic of Singapore and regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, Etiqa is governed by the Insurance Act and has been providing insurance solutions since 1961. It is 69% owned by Maybank, Southeast Asia’s fourth largest banking group, with more than 22 million customers in 20 countries; and 31% owned by Ageas, an international insurance group with footprints across 16 countries and a heritage that spans over 190 years.