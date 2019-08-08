Etiqa’s EASY save online insurance savings series relaunches with high guaranteed crediting rate of 2.68% p.a.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 8 August 2019 – EASY save series by Etiqa Insurance is back by popular demand. Amid slowing market growth, the pioneer in online insurance savings plans continues to offer competitive returns with eEASY save V at a high guaranteed crediting rate of 2.68% p.a. and eEASY savepro featuring illustrated returns of up to 4.07% p.a1.

Since its debut in 2017, EASY save series is designed to tailor to the customer’s appetite, savings horizon and aspirations. Sue Chi Kong, Chief Executive Officer of Etiqa Insurance Pte. Ltd. said, “We are humbled by the demand for our award-winning EASY save series and we are constantly enhancing our offerings to meet the evolving needs of the modern day consumer. With our competitive crediting rates and added features, we hope more people will be able to benefit from our products.”





For the financially savvy, eEASY save V is a non-participating plan with enhanced features such as a free partial withdrawal benefit2 and non-guaranteed loyalty bonus equivalent to 0.6% of the Account Value. Customers can choose to surrender their policy after 6 years with no charges or continue saving with crediting rates based on market prevailing rates.





Financially astute customers can look towards eEASY savepro — a participating plan — to yield higher potential returns of up to 4.07% p.a., with choice of policy term from 7 to 15 years. With an upgraded insurer rating of ‘A’ (Strong) by Fitch Ratings, Etiqa reflects a favourable business profile and ‘Very Strong’ capitalisation, providing assurance to potential customers.





Early Saver and Same-Day Full Payment Promotion

Similar to previous tranche, the first few customers to purchase daily can enjoy instant rewards and stand a chance to receive shopping vouchers up to S$7,500^. In addition, those who make payment for the lump sum premium within the same day will receive upfront premium discounts.





Plans can be purchased online with ease. A quote can be generated in a few simple steps and approval is immediate. For more information, please visit http://po.st/EASYsave.

1Based on an investment rate of return of 4.75% p.a. Illustrated yields are 4.07% p.a. & 2.51% p.a. based on the illustrated investment rates of 4.75% p.a. & 3.25% p.a. respectively. Benefits payable may vary according to the future performance of the participating fund.



2Subject to specified circumstances.



^For eEASY save V, vouchers will be given based on the total premium paid or lump sum premium paid (before any discounts) during application. For eEASY savepro, voucher giveaway varies according to the first-year premium size and premium term. Terms apply.

Information is accurate as at 8 August 2019.





Etiqa Insurance – A Singapore Insurance Company with Asian and International Expertise

Etiqa Insurance Pte. Ltd. is a licensed life and general insurance company registered in the Republic of Singapore and regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). In July 2017, Fitch affirmed the company’s “A-” rating for its financial strength and stable outlook.





Etiqa has been protecting Singaporeans since 1961 with a range of general insurance solutions that constantly evolve to meet their ever-changing needs. As the appointed insurer for the Housing Development Board (HDB) Fire Insurance Scheme in Singapore, we have been protecting homes since 2009. In August 2014, we added a comprehensive suite of life insurance solutions to our stable of products.





Etiqa is owned by Maybank Ageas Holdings Berhad, a joint venture company that combines local market knowledge with international insurance expertise. The company is 69% owned by Maybank, one of Asia’s leading banking groups with more than 22 million customers worldwide in 20 countries; and 31% by Ageas, an international insurance group with 33 million customers across 16 countries and a heritage that spans over 180 years, with a focus to provide world class insurance solutions to consumers in Europe and Asia through market leading joint ventures.





At Etiqa, we believe in our brand promise of humanising insurance, by placing people over policies in everything we do. We are passionate about helping Singaporeans protect themselves and their loved ones today and helping them plan for a financially secure tomorrow.