You can save up to 60% on unique gifts during Etsy’s Black Friday sale — here are 10 ideas to get you started

With the holidays right around the corner, Etsy is a great place to shop for special gifts. The site even has curated gift guides to help you find something for everyone on your list, whether you’re looking for a gift for him or are focused on finding something affordable. If you’re in the market for something vintage, handmade, or personalized, whether it’s a gift for someone else or a treat for yourself, you can’t go wrong on Etsy.

Etsy’s Cyber Week Sales Event kicks off on Wednesday, November 27 and runs through December 2. If you have the Etsy app, you can access the deals a day early on November 26 and continue shopping them until December 3. Sellers will be offering discounts of up to 60% off, and most items will ship for free. It’s important to note that because Etsy products are coming from independent sellers and are usually customized or handmade, shipping (even when free) will often take some time.

A custom doormat

Mark your territory with a personalized doormat. The calligraphy lettering is a nice way to welcome guests to your space – it makes a great housewarming gift, too.

A dainty monogram ring

These three rings look great alone or stacked together. Choose from rose or yellow gold, pick three initials, and you have a beautiful and sentimental jewelry set.

A leather wallet

Made of high-quality Italian leather, this wallet will just get softer with time. You can engrave the front of the wallet, the inside, or both for a truly personal piece.

Handmade Christmas stockings

Festive decor can still be chic, as evidenced by these handmade stockings. They come in three distinct patterns and can be enhanced with pom-pom tassels and name tags for extra personalization.

A cool pet bed

Crafted out of vintage fabrics, this pet bed will look cool in any room. And, judging from the slew of five-star reviews, it seems like pets find it pretty comfy, too.

A portrait of your home

There’s no place like home. Whether it’s a way to celebrate a new space or to honor an important place from your past, this customized portrait is made to look just like your home and makes a sweet and sentimental gift.

A set of hand-poured candles

Mulled cider, french vanilla, and Frasier fir are the perfect scents to fill your space with this winter. Plus, they’re hand-poured, vegan, and come in a box that’s made to be gifted.

A leather makeup bag

A leather bag is a great place to store makeup, toiletries, or trinkets while on the go. This one is made of durable leather, comes in a range of colors, and can be personalized with a name or initials.

A chunky knit beanie

A hand-knit, chunky beanie is a cozy winter accessory that anyone will love. With the option to pick the knit and pom colors, this one can be customized so it’s just your style.

A custom serving board

This sleek wooden board is the perfect way to show off your skills as a host and entertainer. Add a name or symbol to make it feel special.

