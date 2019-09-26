31 unique Etsy gifts that come with free shipping

source Etsy

Expensive shipping fees are one reason why you might not enjoy shopping for gifts on Etsy.

But there are a number of Etsy shops that offer free shipping to the US; some without a minimum, and some when you spend $35 or more at the same shop.

We’ve highlighted the 31 best Etsy gifts that enjoy free shipping.

While Etsy is one of our favorite places to find unique gifts, it can be frustrating to shop because of expensive shipping fees. If you’re cost-minded or on a budget, these fees might force you to go to another site that doesn’t offer as robust a selection of unique or handmade goods, but does offer free and convenient shipping.

Etsy has been working on this point of friction. Recently, it announced that some merchants now offer free shipping to the US. Some of these participating shops offer free shipping without a minimum, and others when you spend $35 or more at the same shop.

This policy is making it much more appealing to shop for gifts on Etsy. Since not every single merchant on Etsy can offer free shipping, you have fewer products to choose from. However, as we filtered through all the shops that have free shipping, we found that we still had no problem finding cool and unique gifts for anyone in your life.

If you’re looking to bypass the cost of shipping, shop these 31 gifts from Etsy:

A necklace personalized to their zodiac sign

A full-grain leather mug accessory

*Free shipping with $35 purchase

Unique, beautifully crafted soaps

The most sophisticated mouthwash dispenser they’ll ever own

A cozy cat bed hand-knitted from wool

An herbalist-inspired notebook

*Free shipping with $35 purchase

Tea bags to whisk them to a state of peace and calm

*Free shipping with $35 purchase

A box to collect the caps and corks from their favorite drinks

A sampler of four sustainable coffees

A cool ring containing both moss and wood

A pair of simple gold hoops

*Free shipping with $35 purchase

A cold-weather layer that will quickly become their favorite

An ornate Victorian-inspired ring

*Free shipping with $35 purchase

An eye-catching lunch bag made from organic cotton

A way to keep track of all the states they’ve traveled to

An adorable container for honey

*Free shipping with $35 purchase

Lightweight coasters etched with their home state

*Free shipping with $35 purchase, visit the maker’s page to view all states

Pencils to please any grammar snob

*Free shipping with $35 purchase

A tough yet stylish phone case

*Free shipping with $35 purchase

A face serum that can reduce redness, hydrate skin, and promote cell turnover

Granite stones that keep their drink cold without diluting it

A sleek rack to hold magazines or records

A mug for avid climbers

A video game controller they can’t actually use

A bath caddy to create their own home-spa setup

A reversible throw blanket

A Disney character-themed silicone AirPods case

*Free shipping with $35 purchase

A weighted blanket made with breathable linen and a glass bead filling

A pit bull wearing a flower crown — enough said

A print that artfully displays the lyrics of their favorite song

A geometric charging dock