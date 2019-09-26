31 unique Etsy gifts that come with free shipping

While Etsy is one of our favorite places to find unique gifts, it can be frustrating to shop because of expensive shipping fees. If you’re cost-minded or on a budget, these fees might force you to go to another site that doesn’t offer as robust a selection of unique or handmade goods, but does offer free and convenient shipping.

Etsy has been working on this point of friction. Recently, it announced that some merchants now offer free shipping to the US. Some of these participating shops offer free shipping without a minimum, and others when you spend $35 or more at the same shop.

This policy is making it much more appealing to shop for gifts on Etsy. Since not every single merchant on Etsy can offer free shipping, you have fewer products to choose from. However, as we filtered through all the shops that have free shipping, we found that we still had no problem finding cool and unique gifts for anyone in your life.

If you’re looking to bypass the cost of shipping, shop these 31 gifts from Etsy:

A necklace personalized to their zodiac sign

MignonandMignon Zodiac Necklace, $16.98

A full-grain leather mug accessory

PortlandLeather Leather Mug Hugger, $16

*Free shipping with $35 purchase

Unique, beautifully crafted soaps

SunbasilgardenSoap White Pumpkin Succulent Soap, $8.99

The most sophisticated mouthwash dispenser they’ll ever own

Rail19 Mouthwash Dispenser, $28

A cozy cat bed hand-knitted from wool

BureBurePets Cat Basket, $61.86

An herbalist-inspired notebook

Caribou Milk Black Notebook with Flowers, $16.04

*Free shipping with $35 purchase

Tea bags to whisk them to a state of peace and calm

TeaHeritage Plane Shaped Tea Bags, $9

*Free shipping with $35 purchase

A box to collect the caps and corks from their favorite drinks

CreativeByClairDouble Sided Beer Cap Wine Cork Display Box, $44.95

A sampler of four sustainable coffees

Driftaway Coffee Beans Sampler, $16.50

A cool ring containing both moss and wood

VyTvir Black Wooden Ring, $30.60

A pair of simple gold hoops

Lunaijewelry Tiny Hoop Earrings, $12.51

*Free shipping with $35 purchase

A cold-weather layer that will quickly become their favorite

SumarokovaAtelier Terracotta Cashmere Coat, $345

An ornate Victorian-inspired ring

Lechaim Navy Blue Ivory Rose Cameo Ring, $16

*Free shipping with $35 purchase

An eye-catching lunch bag made from organic cotton

NaughtyCatApparel Reusable Lunch Sack, $18

A way to keep track of all the states they’ve traveled to

ThunderBunnyLabs 50 States Photo Map, $69

An adorable container for honey

MaryLaabs Handmade Honey Pot, $28

*Free shipping with $35 purchase

Lightweight coasters etched with their home state

WellTold Hawaii Cork Coaster Pair, $14.50, at Etsy

*Free shipping with $35 purchase, visit the maker’s page to view all states

Pencils to please any grammar snob

NewtonAndTheApple Green Grammar Pencils, $9.74

*Free shipping with $35 purchase

A tough yet stylish phone case

Agathecase Nature iPhone Case, $12

*Free shipping with $35 purchase

A face serum that can reduce redness, hydrate skin, and promote cell turnover

ShineSkincareCo Super C + E Face Oil, $22.45

Granite stones that keep their drink cold without diluting it

LazerGirlz Personalized Whiskey Stones, $15.99

A sleek rack to hold magazines or records

HookAndStemCo Mid Century Vinyl Record Rack, $137.99

A mug for avid climbers

Climbergoods Rock Climbing Mug, $31.99

A video game controller they can’t actually use

ChocolatesUnlimited Chocolate Video Game Controller, $15

A bath caddy to create their own home-spa setup

PegandAwl Wood Bath Tray, $145

A reversible throw blanket

Northforkvintageshop Sun and Moon Throw Blanket, $68

A Disney character-themed silicone AirPods case

AtaroDesigns Disney AirPods Case, $8.95

*Free shipping with $35 purchase

A weighted blanket made with breathable linen and a glass bead filling

BlanketSpaceCo Linen Weighted Blanket, $72.76

A pit bull wearing a flower crown — enough said

FourLetterWordCards Dog Enamel Pin, $11.95

A print that artfully displays the lyrics of their favorite song

BoldPrintStudio Personalised Music Print, $25.98

A geometric charging dock

Oakywood Wood Charging Station, $69