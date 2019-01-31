30 unexpected and unique Valentine’s Day gifts from Etsy

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Your Valentine is one-of-a-kind, so they deserve more than just a run of the mill gift. Celebrate your partner, parent, or sibling this February 14 with a gift that’s as unique as they are. Etsy’s online marketplace is interesting vintage and handmade finds, making it the perfect spot to shop for that special someone.
We checked out the site and found 30 items your Valentine – whether a spouse, partner, family member or friend – will love.
Keep reading for 30 unique Valentine’s Day gifts you can find on Etsy:
The cutest custom pillows of the most important thing in their life
Custom Pet Pillows, set of two, $88
A personalized map of their favorite place in the world
Mapologist City Map Print, from $27
A sweet treat on a spoon that reveals a surprise message when the chocolate melts
The Cutlery Commission Personalized Chocolate Spoon, $49
A custom book that makes a functional and fun gift for kids
A DIY kit cheese-making kit any lactose lover will appreciate
Urban Cheesecraft Mozzarella & Ricotta DIY Cheese Kit, $29
A classy leather dopp kit to hold all of their toiletries
Personalized Leather Dopp Kit, $48
A campfire mug made for cozy mornings together
The Mod Arrow “Let’s Snuggle” Campfire Mug, from $19.99
An adorable mini message in a bottle they’ll never want to send to sea
Eydavy Bottles Tiny Message in a Bottle, from $9.45
A festive take on measuring spoons for the home cook
Beehive Handmade Quotes Measuring Spoons, $52
A pretty necklace with the constellation of their zodiac sign
Willow Edinburgh Libra Mini Constellation Necklace, from $24.49
A cool set of bookends to show off their collection of good reads
Design Atelier Article Metal Bookends, $59
A personalized dog toy for your (or their) canine companion
Hither Rabbit Personalized Dog Bone Squeaky Toy, from $28
A nice un-killable air plant holder for that person who keeps you grounded
Air Friend “You Are My Rock” Air Plant Holder, from $26
A candle that combines some of their favorite scents
Silver Dollar Candle Co. Bacon & Bourbon Candle, $15.95
A passport holder that encourages their travel bug
Shop Always Rooney “See The World” Embossed Passport Cover, $30
Some quirky pins to share with your best friends
Ruth and Dottie Galentine’s Day Pins, set of 10, $7
A personalized box of chocolates that are so much sweeter than a greeting card
Diamond Chocolates Personalized “I Love You” Chocolates, $25.99
A pair of mismatched socks that go together perfectly
Friday Socks Co. Bacon and Eggs Mismatched Socks, $12.25
A set of handmade bath and body products for a well-deserved at-home spa night
SCApothecarie Spa Gift Basket, $30
A print that’ll always remind them how great they are
Banquet “You Are Awesome” Affirmation Print, $18
A glass engraved with a map of their favorite city
The Uncommon Green City Maps Rocks Glass, $16
Custom wine labels that turn their favorite bottles into something more memorable
Label the Occasion Milestone Personalized Wine Labels, $25
A bouquet of fabric flowers that’ll last much longer than the real thing
Jobuko Fabric Tulip Bouquet, $36
A cute card that tells them how you really feel
Kit Cronk Studio “I Love You More Than Coffee” Card, $4.48
The biggest, coziest blanket they can bundle up in
Wool Art Design Chunky Merino Wool Blanket, from $36.77
A cute tee that lets her show off her most important skills
T-me Printing “Nap Queen” Tee, $15.23
A clay vase and phone stand that adds a nice touch to their desk
Stak Ceramics Bloom Phone Vase, $32
A personalized trinket dish to hold their little knickknacks
Sweet Satsumas Personalized Ring Dish, $14.95
A custom hardcover recipe book ready to be filled with all of their favorite dishes
Wooden Maden Personalized Wooden Recipe Book, $28.80
A beer holder and bottle opener combo that makes it easy to enjoy their favorite brews on the go
