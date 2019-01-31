30 unexpected and unique Valentine’s Day gifts from Etsy

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

caption These adorable fabric flowers will last far longer than a fresh bouquet. source Etsy

Your Valentine is one-of-a-kind, so they deserve more than just a run of the mill gift. Celebrate your partner, parent, or sibling this February 14 with a gift that’s as unique as they are. Etsy’s online marketplace is interesting vintage and handmade finds, making it the perfect spot to shop for that special someone.

We checked out the site and found 30 items your Valentine – whether a spouse, partner, family member or friend – will love.

Keep reading for 30 unique Valentine’s Day gifts you can find on Etsy:

The cutest custom pillows of the most important thing in their life

A personalized map of their favorite place in the world

A sweet treat on a spoon that reveals a surprise message when the chocolate melts

A custom book that makes a functional and fun gift for kids

A DIY kit cheese-making kit any lactose lover will appreciate

A classy leather dopp kit to hold all of their toiletries

A campfire mug made for cozy mornings together

An adorable mini message in a bottle they’ll never want to send to sea

A festive take on measuring spoons for the home cook

A pretty necklace with the constellation of their zodiac sign

A cool set of bookends to show off their collection of good reads

A personalized dog toy for your (or their) canine companion

A nice un-killable air plant holder for that person who keeps you grounded

A candle that combines some of their favorite scents

A passport holder that encourages their travel bug

Some quirky pins to share with your best friends

A personalized box of chocolates that are so much sweeter than a greeting card

A pair of mismatched socks that go together perfectly

A set of handmade bath and body products for a well-deserved at-home spa night

A print that’ll always remind them how great they are

A glass engraved with a map of their favorite city

Custom wine labels that turn their favorite bottles into something more memorable

A bouquet of fabric flowers that’ll last much longer than the real thing

A cute card that tells them how you really feel

The biggest, coziest blanket they can bundle up in

A cute tee that lets her show off her most important skills

A clay vase and phone stand that adds a nice touch to their desk

A personalized trinket dish to hold their little knickknacks

A custom hardcover recipe book ready to be filled with all of their favorite dishes

A beer holder and bottle opener combo that makes it easy to enjoy their favorite brews on the go