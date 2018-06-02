EU rejects Theresa May’s Brexit ‘backstop’ proposals

caption EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Barnier attends an EU’s General Affairs Council in Brussels source Thomson Reuters

LONDON – The EU has rejected the UK’s “backstop” plan to avoid a hard Irish border, with its chief negotiator suggesting it “raises more questions than it answers” and saying the proposed time-limit “doesn’t work.”

The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Friday that the UK’s newly-published “backstop” proposals – an emergency measure designed to avoid the emergence of a hard border in Ireland – sought to keep the whole of the UK in the customs union.

Barnier suggested the plan was unworkable.

“Let me be very clear: Our backstop cannot be extended to the whole UK,” he said. “Why? Because it has been designed for the specific situation of Northern Ireland.”

He suggested the EU’s own proposal to keep only Northern Ireland within the EU customs union was workable but said: “What is feasible with a territory the size of Northern Ireland is not necessarily feasible with the whole UK.”

He also said that the references to a “time limited” backstop arrangement – which were inserted at the last minute on Thursday after Brexit Secretary David Davis threatened to resign – would be rejected by the EU.

“The time-limited terminology doesn’t work for us,” he said. “The temporary backstop is not in line with what we want or what Ireland or Northern Ireland need.”

Theresa May's Brexit crisis is back on. The whole point of publishing the backstop document yesterday was to ensure it was worded in such a way that @MichelBarnier would NOT do what he's just done: reject it out of hand. — Tim Ross (@TimRoss_1) June 8, 2018

Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday published a plan for a backstop which would take effect if an EU-UK deal was not in place by 2021.

It is designed to avoid the emergence of a border between Northern Ireland and Ireland, and the EU will only sign a transition deal with the UK when its details have been agreed.