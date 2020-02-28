The Eufy RoboVac is significantly cheaper than most robot vacuums I’ve tested, but it’s just as good at cleaning

source Eufy

The Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S uses suction and sweeping brushes to clean broad swaths of carpet, hardwood, tile, and other types of flooring.

A RoboVac 11S can run for more than an hour and a half per charge, making it ideal for cleaning large rooms or even multiple rooms in one session.

Pre-programmed cleaning sessions allow you to set the vacuum to work while you are away or while you’re sleeping, and thanks to its 55 decibel operation, it’s quiet enough that it will not interfere with your rest.

The 11S is the top budget pick in our guide to the best robot vacuums in 2020.

Over the past few years, I’ve tested out multiple robotic vacuums, both for work and personally in the search for which vacuum we’d keep as our in-home robo cleaning buddy. Before I get to which we chose, let me briefly describe why we so badly needed a robotic vacuum. It’s all because of a place called … the playroom.

You see, our playroom, which occupies most of a finished basement, is our kindergartner’s Maker’s Space, toddler’s art studio, and indoor playground on cold or rainy days. It’s the science lab where the kids sift through kinetic sand, mix common kitchen spices into decidedly uncommon concoctions, and generally play and explore and learn and make an abject mess in the process.

My wife and I love playing and learning and all, but we hate messes. So our options were as follows: spend at least 15 or 20 minutes vacuuming the basement ourselves, or get a robot to do it for us. Which was really not a challenging decision to make.

And as I had tried out a few robotic vacuums in the past, it was easy enough to settle on the one that would become our little cleaning friend. Because when a robotic vacuum does as good as job as many $400+ units but costs less than $200, that’s the one to go with.

Eufy 11S robovac specs

1300 Pa suction power (with Pascal Pressure Units, high numbers indicate better suction)

0.6L dust capture capacity

55dB noise level for quiet operation (comparable to a microwave)

Works on hard floors to medium-pile carpets

2.85 inches tall so it can fit in tighter spaces

100-minute runtime

Multiple cleaning modes for different surface types

12-month warranty

Remote control

Using the Eufy 11S robovac

We use our robotic vacuum almost exclusively in a carpeted room, which is the biggest challenge for such devices. Unless you have a high pile or shag carpet, this vacuum can handle it. It can also fit under furniture with lower profiles, like our basement loveseat and the supports under a desk because the 11S rises less than three inches off the floor.

Depending on the type of flooring, it can clean for up to 100 minutes. We don’t get quite that much time, as it’s slower on carpets, and also because it slows itself and hits a Power Boost mode when it encounters heavier messes, like say lots of pencil shavings that spilled out of the sharpener or a pile of sand.

It has a 1300 Pa suction power rating. Pa stands for Pascal Pressure Unit, and the higher the number is, the better the suction power. Not all comapnies list this measurement, and iRobot told Business Insider the spec is not ideal for comparing robot vacuums because the measurement is recorded inconsistently. We mention it here to indicate that the suction power is decent for a robovac in this price range. The more expensive Roborock S6, which is our top vacuum pick, has a higher 2000 Pa suction power rating, for example.

The 0.6-liter dust box where the 11S stores the debris it picks up is comparable to that of many units, and has always proved big enough for us. Just like other, more expensive models, the vacuum returns to its charging base when it’s nearly out of power, it detects edges and obstacles so it won’t fall down stairs or dent walls (or bump toes), and it can be programmed to clean at specific times, which is good primarily because my son hates the thing. Which I get, it’s a bit odd to see this black disc creeping around the floors, but man does it beat doing the work yourself.

What sets the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S apart from other robovacs

Frankly speaking, price was the deciding factor when we chose the Eufy Boost IQ RoboVac 11S.

Its quiet operation is also a factor. This vacuum goes grumbling around at just 55 decibels, which is quieter than many robotic vacuums and is, for reference, about as loud as the hum of a refrigerator or microwave. Has your fridge ever interrupted your conversation? No, right?

Beyond those factors, this is simply one of the most reliable options you’ll find. I’ve had zero issues with its operation in the year-plus we have used it, and if you skim through the thousands of reviews from other owners, you’ll find overwhelmingly comparable experiences.

The cons to consider

While generally reliable, the 11S does seem to get a bit ambitious at times. I find it stuck on the pedal to our kids’ bass drum every time I forget to move or blockade the drum set, and it has gotten stuck on the toe of a shoe, and many other objects with a slight incline. It powers itself right on up, then is helplessly stranded.

The 11S also needs quite a wide open space in which to install the charging base. You are supposed to have several feet to each side of and in front of the charging station to ensure it can properly return to the base. That’s never been a problem in the large space where we use it, but for use in smaller homes or in rooms where quarters are tighter, that might cause some issues.

It doesn’t have any of the fancier smart features you’d find on more expensive robovacs, either. There’s no Alexa support, no-go lines, or Wi-Fi connectivity built into the 11S. Instead, you use a remote control to operate the robovac. If you want a smart appliance, this isn’t it, and you’d do better to look at another of our top picks.

The bottom line

Should you buy it? If you want a robot vacuum for less than $200 and you don’t want all the fancy features of iRobot Roombas or the Roborock S6, then yes. It’s a serviceable robot vacuum on a budget.

What are your alternatives? If you want a robotic vacuum in a similar price point to the Eufy, a Coredy 1400Pa is a good choice that actually costs less. It has a longer operating period of 110 minutes, but it's not suitable for use on any but the lowest pile carpeting due to its lack of a main roller brush. If money isn't a issue, get yourself a Roborock S6, which is as quiet as the Eufy and can run for nearly three hours, making it ideal for large homes. It also has a mopping function, so it's really two cleaning tools in one, which does much to soften the $650 price tag.

Pros: Affordable and dependable, quiet operation, works on many types of floor, long operation period per charge

Cons: Gets stuck on various objects, base station needs lots of free space