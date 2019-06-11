The Eufy RoboVac deals we’re expecting to see on Amazon Prime Day 2019

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider, Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

caption The Eufy RoboVac 11 ($269.99) was sold at a discounted price of $159.99 last year on Amazon Prime Day. source Amazon

Robot vacuums are the ultimate in efficiency and ease of use – they clean your floors without you having to lift a finger.

While robot vacuums tend to be really expensive, Eufy has a range of more affordable options, with every model coming in at under $300.

Last year, Amazon Prime members saved $110 on the popular Eufy RoboVac 11, snagging it for just $159.99.

We’re expecting similar deals on the popular Eufy robot vacuums again this year. You can use the Amazon app to make sure you don’t miss Eufy deals on Prime Day, or keep reading to find out more about the Eufy deals we saw last year.

Vacuuming is a very tedious but very necessary household chore, which is why the idea of hands-free floor cleaning sounds so good. With the advent of robot vacuums that collect dirt and grime on their own, it’s actually possible to get back those hours that would otherwise be spent cleaning.

Robot vacuums are understandably expensive , with high-tech capabilities that make them powerful and efficient. However, while brands like iRobot have robot vacuum models priced up to $1,000, Eufy offers equally powerful options that are all priced at $300 or less.

The main difference, and why Eufy models are so much cheaper than models like the Roomba (see Roomba’s Prime Day deals here) is that the Eufy ones don’t come with fancy apps or mapping technology. You can schedule its daily run time via a remote during setup, and it’ll go off every day thereafter at the designated time and essentially wander around until the battery dies and it automatically returns to its charging port. Our editor uses the Eufy RoboVac11, and has found that although its technology is simpler than the app-controlled mapping vacuums she’s tried, Eufy’s suction is better and it still gets everywhere it needs to go.

If you’re looking to get into the world of robot vacuums, Eufy is a great entry point. Plus, this Prime Day, you can expect to find a Eufy robot vacuum for even less.

While we can’t be sure what this year’s deals will look like until Prime Day, we’re still expecting some serious price drops on these popular vacuums. During Prime Day 2018, shoppers got the Eufy RoboVac 11 for just $159.99, $110 less than the original price of $269.99.

At just about three inches tall, the Eufy RoboVac 11 can slide under furniture, tables, and other hard-to-clean nooks and crannies that traditional vacuums can’t reach. A high-capacity battery lasts for up to an hour and a half, and the Eufy even knows when its time to recharge. If you’re worried about the vacuum bumping into items on the floor or falling off stairs, fear not – Eufy uses an infrared-sensor and drop-sensing technology to avoid obstacles and falls. A very powerful but quiet suction that picks up tons of dirt, grime, and pet dander on hard and soft surfaces alike is responsible for over 2,000 five-star reviews for the Eufy.

Since the RoboVac 11 is one of Eufy’s more expensive options, it’s possible it will be on sale again this Prime Day. We’re also thinking the RoboVac 11+ and RoboVac 11S, which are the upgraded and cheaper versions of the regular 11 respectively, have a good chance of being discounted.

Check back as Prime Day 2019 approaches to learn more about all the possible Eufy RoboVac deals.

