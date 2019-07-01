A 73-year-old hiker who was missing in the California mountains has been found alive after surviving for a week with no food

caption Eugene Jo and rescuers. source LASD Montrose Search & Rescue Team

Eugene Jo, 73, was rescued from Angeles National Forest, in the San Gabriel Mountains, north of Los Angeles, on Saturday.

He was reported missing on June 22 after becoming separated from his hiking group.

Rescuers said Jo stayed alive by drinking water from a river bed and getting close to hot rocks for warmth at night. He had no food during the ordeal.

Jo was taken to Hunting Hospital in Pasadena, California, on Saturday but did not have any apparent traumatic injuries. He was released on Sunday.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

A 73-year-old man was rescued after surviving in a California forest for seven days without any food.

Eugene Jo was reported missing on June 22 after he got separated from his hiking group in the Angeles National Forest, in the San Gabriel Mountains, north of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

He was located on Saturday morning, a week later, near Devil’s Canyon – a few miles from where he went missing – when he heard rescuers’ voices and started shouting, KTLA reported.

Rescuers told CBS Los Angeles that Jo stayed alive by drinking water from a river bed and getting close to hot rocks for warmth at night.

Last tweet to share good news. Mr Jo was released from the hospital last night. Here are some photos from the Altadena MRT facebook. pic.twitter.com/CwVXXoF52J — Montrose Search & Rescue Team (Ca.) (@MontroseSAR) June 30, 2019

“He would wrap his jacket around him and the beach towel that he had with him,” Janet Henderson, of the LA County Sheriff’s Department Search & Rescue, told CBS Los Angeles. “He got in close next to the hot rocks because it is very hot up there and those rocks do heat up and that’s how he kept himself warm at night.”

Henderson said Jo was unable to find food during the ordeal.

Read more: An 80-year-old man was left behind on a hiking trail. Now family members could be charged for the cost of the search and rescue mission.

About 75 people split into 11 teams to search for Jo in the San Gabriel Mountains last week.

“He said it took everything he had to roll over his hands and knees and yell for help and that’s when the rescuers heard him,” Henderson said.

Jo was taken to Hunting Hospital in Pasadena, California, on Saturday but did not have any apparent traumatic injuries. He was released on Sunday.

Jo’s daughter, Grace, told CBS Los Angeles that her father is home and “pretty much his old self.”

“He didn’t realize that so many people were looking for him and the extent of where they can from all over the state, and became emotional when he found out just how many, especially because the first time he heard any human voices was the morning he got rescued. We’re still barely comprehending the extent of this miracle,” she said.

Jo said he does not plan on hiking again.