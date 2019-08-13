Tennis star Eugenie Bouchard complained about her ‘fat’ stomach in an Instagram photo, and Kaley Cuoco threatened to punch her in response

Tennis player Eugenie Bouchard posted a picture on Instagram of herself in a sports bra with the caption: “Why do my arms stay mad skinny but my stomach gets so fat??”

She received a slew of comments in response, including one from actor Kaley Cuoco who said: “I’m gonna punch you.”

Several other professional tennis players echoed Bouchard’s sentiment, implying they too think their bodies are fat.

However, some of Bouchard’s followers criticized her for “fishing for compliments” and sending a damaging message about bodies.

Eugenie Bouchard’s body has led her to the Wimbledon finals, and has earned her $6.3 million in prize money to date, according to the WTA.

But even the Canadian tennis star apparently has her body insecurities.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, she received a slew of replies.

“I’m gonna punch you,” said actor Kaley Cuoco, to which Bouchard replied, “Look who’s talking,” with three crying emojis.

“What r u talking about?” asked fellow Canadian tennis player Gaby Dabrowski.

However, some professional athletes seemed to share Bouchard’s body dissatisfaction.

“Girl try me – fat all over,” added Slovakian tennis player Dominika Cibulková.

A similar tone was echoed by American professional tennis player Jennifer Brady, who commented: “Better than both… ugh.”

Some followers accused Bouchard of “fishing for compliments” and “looking for attention,” but Bouchard responded saying she was “actually making fun of myself” and “showing that it’s ok not to be perfect.”

“I’m poking fun at myself bruhhh you should try it, it’s fun,” she replied to a follower called Matthew Corneili.

“Not take life too seriously, and laugh with other people. Also I’m genuinely wondering why this happens.”

Others suggested that the post really isn’t a laughing matter.

“Please consider what you’re saying, your stomach is not big and you’re sending the wrong message to girls who will look at their stomach and compare it to yours and try to stop eating,” wrote one person.

“Just stop. You know you are not fat. This is not helpful to the girls that follow you,” added another.

INSIDER has contacted Bouchard for comment.