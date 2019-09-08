29 of the best makeup looks from HBO’s gritty teen drama ‘Euphoria’

caption Hunter Schafer as Jules and Zendaya as Rue in HBO’s “Euphoria.” source HBO

HBO’s new drama “Euphoria” has garnered critical acclaim for its raw portrayal of modern teenagers.

Viewers are also fond of each character’s unique sense of style – usually topped with sequins, glitter, sharp eyeliner, and colorful eyeshadow.

Here are 29 of season one’s most eye-catching makeup looks.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories

HBO’s new drama “Euphoria” has garnered critical acclaim for its raw portrayal of modern teenagers.

But in addition to its nuanced explorations of trauma, young love, and addiction, “Euphoria” also offers an aesthetically thrilling viewing experience.

Many viewers are particularly fond of the show’s fashion moments. Each character has a unique sense of style, and their looks are often topped with sequins, glitter, sharp eyeliner, and colorful eyeshadow – largely courtesy of the show’s lead makeup artist, Doniella Davy.

Read more: 40 products that will change the way you do makeup

According to Davy, showrunner Sam Levinson wanted makeup to play a major aesthetic role – to be “used in an emotionally evocative, expressive way, to help show the journey of the teens on the show.”

“Gen Z is completely redesigning what makeup can and should be used to do,” she told Vulture. “They’re using it to challenge beauty and makeup norms, to redefine what makeup is. They’re using it to challenge stereotypical gender identities. It’s definitely not just about like being pretty or using makeup in a corrective manner. There’s so much cheekiness involved. There’s so much irony and playfulness.”

Keep reading to see 29 of the show’s most eye-catching makeup looks from the first season.

During a drug trip, glittery tears slide down Rue’s face.

caption Rue is played by Zendaya. source HBO

Although Rue is less interested in fashion than other characters and typically rocks a laid-back look, she’s also shown with glitter under her eyes – often made to look like tears – throughout the show.

“I want to present makeup in nuanced, interesting ways, and I wanted to not have each character just be an archetype or a stereotype,” Davy told Vulture. “Rue’s a tomboy and a drug addict, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t express herself through makeup.”

For this hallucinatory scene, Davy said she created a “galaxy effect” by mixing Lemonhead.LA glitter products with water.

Maddy’s signature look is winged eyeliner.

caption Maddy is played by Alexa Demie. source HBO

Maddy wears this fierce, purple-and-orange look to school on episode two, “Stuntin’ Like My Daddy.”

Maddy frequently pairs her eyeliner with strips of sequins.

caption Maddy is played by Alexa Demie. source HBO

During cheerleading practice, Maddy rocks heavy black eyeliner with a halo of sequins on her eyelids, wearing a rainbow-printed Louis Vuitton two-piece set.

While cheerleading, Maddy amps up her game time look with sequined eyebrows.

caption Maddy is the head cheerleader. source HBO

This look was inspired by Nina Simone – “an unlikely reference for Maddy,” Davy told Vulture. But Simone’s rhinestone-covered eyebrows were a beauty reference that actress Alexa Demie brought in for her character.

“This makeup is supposed to be a costume,” Davy continued. “She’s going all out, it goes with her cheerleading outfit.”

Jules typically wears playful, colorful makeup.

caption Jules is played by Hunter Schafer. source HBO

“Jules’s looks are not supposed to be overthought,” Davy told Vulture. “She has the confidence to be bold and brave and to just do whatever she feels like doing – whatever her mood is or whatever her outfit is, her makeup looks are never supposed to feel too planned out. They’re very much about her having the confidence and freedom to express herself.”

While Jules is falling in love, her makeup is especially whimsical.

caption Jules combines yellow and red lines to create an abstract look. source HBO

Jules’ makeup, hair colors, and outfits typically reflect her mood. During a montage on episode three, during which she’s feeling smitten while texting a boy, she’s shown using her colorful eyeliner to create fun patterns and shapes.

In one brief scene, Jules has yellow eyebrows and a semi-circle drawn around her eye.

caption Her hair is pastel pink. source HBO

“Every time Jules is wearing a new outfit, she has new makeup,” Davy wrote on Instagram. “If there are 15 quick clips of Jules, there are 15 different makeup looks.”

She also draws small white triangles near her brows, paired with light blue smudges.

caption Jules is giddy throughout episode three. source HBO

“The teens of Generation Z learn makeup on the internet, and they get pretty good at it,” Davy told Vulture. “But we always wanted to dial in a certain level of unpolished-ness to give it that realism.”

On episode three, Maddy sprinkles sequins around her eyebrows.

caption Maddy is shown riding shotgun in a car with Nate. source HBO

“Because of this show, I now wear gems whenever I go out or sometimes just during the day,” Kirsten Coleman, a makeup artist for the show, wrote on Instagram. “Anyone can do this at any age with any style. Don’t be afraid! Be a bold babe like Maddy!”

Jules wears curved golden eyeliner while taking “professional partial nudes.”

caption Jules asks Rue to help her take seductive photos. source HBO

“I need like, good, professional partial nudes,” Jules tells Rue on episode three. “Like, classy, but not too arty – like I took them with very little thought or effort, but could also be in f—ing MoMa.”

In a rare moment without eyeliner or sequins, Maddy wears bright blue eyeshadow.

caption “I wish I had your collarbones,” Maddy tells Cassie. source HBO

She keeps her bright blue eyes throughout multiple scenes on episode three, from hanging out with her friends to having sex with Nate.

Later on episode three, Maddy color coordinates her eye makeup with a peach-and-blue two-piece outfit.

caption She combines triangular, blue eyeliner with sparkly, peach-colored eyeshadow. source HBO

“A complete color match to her outfit which is always her vibe,” Coleman wrote on Instagram. “Another classic cat eye 60’s look completely reinvented to be modern and edgy, but still classy.”

Jules draws cloud shapes around her eyes for a daytime look.

caption Jules argues and makes up with Rue on episode three. source HBO

The asymmetrical look is one of her most memorable.

At the carnival, Maddy wears winged eyeliner overlaid with jewels.

caption The teens go to a carnival on episode four, “Shook Ones Pt. II.” source HBO

“This is by far the hero look of Maddy’s for the entire season,” Coleman wrote on Instagram.

“It may look simple, but there are layers of a few different liquid liners/eye shadows to create the very sharp and intense line,” she continued. “Each jewel was individually applied in a tapered effect, so they get smaller as they reach each end. These subtle details are what makes these technical looks so clean.”

Kat begins to wear bold makeup as her confidence grows.

caption Kat is played by Barbie Ferreira. source HBO

“My whole life, all I’ve tried to do is to take up less space – try to hide from guys who might, like, whisper to their friend under their breath as I walked by,” Kat says on episode five.

“I spent my whole life afraid people were gonna find out that I was fat,” she continues. “But honestly, who gives a s—? There’s nothing more powerful than a fat girl who doesn’t give a f—.”

Maddy is shown with a variety of sequined looks during a montage on episode five.

caption The beginning of episode five, “’03 Bonnie and Clyde,” focuses on Maddy’s upbringing. source HBO

“Precision liner looks are her signature,” Coleman said of Maddy on Instagram. “But sometimes a simple gem placement is all you need in the low lit world these kids live in.”

She uses pearls to create a delicate yet striking look.

caption The pearls mimic Maddy’s signature winged eyeliner. source HBO

“This episode revealed the many faces of Maddy, and from a designer’s standpoint I wanted to present a BIG range of looks on her,” Davy wrote on Instagram, “which vary from raw & disheveled to simple placement of pearls & gems, to full-on elaborate eye looks.”

Jules uses bolder, deeper colors on episode five.

caption Jules and Rue get matching lip tattoos on the fifth episode. source HBO

“I wanted Jules’ looks to challenge beauty & makeup norms, and I wanted to avoid having her look too polished, perfect or feminine,” Davy wrote on Instagram. “I didn’t think much about these eyes before I did them – just went for it and never turned back. I thought that approach went with the mood of this scene.”

A swipe of white over yellow eyeshadow makes Jules’ eye makeup look neon.

caption Jules discusses her relationship with Rue while eating dinner with her dad. source HBO

“Bye bye beauty & makeup norms, hello ‘Express yourself through makeup, however you want, at all times, despite what the mainstream says, and what conventional gender roles have been,'” Davy wrote about Jules on Instagram.

As Jules grows more unstable, her makeup gets less whimsical and more severe.

caption Throughout episode five, Jules feels the pressure of supporting Rue’s sobriety. source HBO

Davy used neon pink from a Kryolan palette and NYX liquid eyeliner to draw spikes around Jules’ eyes, as she explained on Instagram.

Cassie wears glittery blue eyeshadow and bright red lips for her Halloween costume.

caption Cassie is played by Sydney Sweeney. source HBO

On episode six, “The Next Episode,” Cassie dresses up like Alabama Worley, a prostitute played by Patricia Arquette in the 1993 film “True Romance.”

Jules wears gothic gold-and-red makeup for her version of Juliet Capulet.

caption Jules also wears a long white dress and angel wings. source HBO

Jules puts a modern spin on Claire Danes’ Juliet from Baz Luhrmann’s 1996 film “Romeo + Juliet.”

“I wanted to evoke something ethereal + romantic + gothic (pastel shimmery coral & gold version of gothic),” Davy wrote on Instagram. “Also, I was looking for an opportunity to do glitter brows on someone!”

Maddy wears a small chain as eyeliner during a tense scene.

caption On episode seven, Maddy and Kat get into an argument. source HBO

“At the heart of the cold exterior of this very detailed, yet ‘f— off’ look, Maddy just wanted to be heard by Kat,” Coleman wrote on Instagram. “This look is one of my favs and yes, those are real hand cute chains glued to her lash line with lash glue (yes…lash glue).”

In the same scene, Kat’s eyes are encircled by bright green liner.

caption Kat tells Maddy that she’s sick of hearing her talk about “superficial” stuff. source HBO

“For this tense scene, Kat and Maddy needed to look rather hard and unapproachable,” Coleman wrote on Instagram.

“With this I used a @suvabeauty Hydra FX neon green water activated eye liner pot for a liner that completely circles the eye and leaves some parts with the skin showing around her eye line,” she continued. “It almost plays a mote preventing anyone from getting in.”

Jules wears orange mascara to go clubbing in the city.

caption She also drew small black shapes around her eyes. source HBO

The color made a dramatic impact later on episode seven, when Jules cries orange tears.

Jules does Rue’s makeup for the winter formal, using sparkles and star stickers.

caption Rue and Jules go to the winter formal together on the show’s first season finale. source HBO

Later on the episode, when Rue gets emotional and starts to cry, her glittery tears recall the show’s official poster image.

Maddy wears black and silver eye makeup at the winter formal.

caption Her look is topped with a line of jewels in her hair part. source HBO

“This was a different look for Maddy, who at this point has not emerged from her darkness, but has just in fact admitted to it – her addiction to Nate despite his abuse,” Davy wrote on Instagram.

“The tiny rhinestones that float in the dark shadow show the perfect amount of hope glimmering through,” she continued, “AND they help her eyes not fall into complete darkness in our moody lighting.”

As Cassie imagines herself ice skating, her face is covered in green, turquoise, and silver jewels.

caption As a child, Cassie had dreams of becoming a figure skater. source HBO

“I wanted to create a feeling that was the opposite of Cassie’s present reality in this moment,” Davy wrote on Instagram. “Think: what would the opposite of getting an abortion look like on Cassie’s face? This was a total fantasy makeup that needed to match perfectly to her costume.”

For Jules’ final look, she dramatically outlines her eyes with red and gold.

caption Showrunner Sam Levinson requested “a goth look with red eyes” for Jules on the finale. source HBO

As Davy revealed on Instagram, showrunner Sam Levinson wanted Jules’ look on the finale to reflect her shift in personality after her trip on episode six, “where she met Anna and ended up crying neon orange tears on a rooftop at dawn.” She described this makeup as an “other-worldly insect vibe.”

“Jules is over this town and is in love with Anna & Rue but still carrying the burden of Nate’s threats and processing the hallucination of her interactions with him at the club,” she wrote. “Jules, even at a total loss, always has this captivating spark of free spirit and optimism, and a magical sense of innocence.”