HBO’s upcoming teen drama ‘Euphoria’ is filled with graphic nudity, including a single scene that shows approximately 30 penises

caption Zendaya stars on “Euphoria” as Rue Bennett, a young drug addict. source HBO

HBO’s new teen drama “Euphoria,” starring Zendaya and executive produced by Drake, will premiere on Sunday.

The show is already drumming up intrigue thanks in large part to its unabashed depictions of high schoolers’ relationships with sex, nudity, violence, and drug use.

“There are going to be parents who are going to be totally f—ing freaked out,” creator Sam Levinson told The Hollywood Reporter.

Levinson also said the network pushed back on a locker room scene that featured dozens of naked high school boys and likely over 100 penises. He said the final version of the scene includes approximately 30 penises.

HBO's new teen drama "Euphoria" doesn't premiere until Sunday, but the show is already drumming up plenty of intrigue online thanks in large part to its unabashed depictions of high schoolers' relationships with sex, nudity, violence, and drug use.

“Euphoria,” starring 22-year-old Zendaya and executive produced by Drake, is largely based on Levinson’s own experiences as a teenage drug addict. The pilot episode alone shows teenagers choking each other during sex and Zendaya’s character, Rue Bennett, overdosing on drugs.

“It’s not sensational to be sensational,” HBO programming president Casey Bloy told THR. “It may seem boundary-pushing, and the idea of putting them on TV may be, but somebody lived them.”

caption Hunter Schafer as Jules and Zendaya as Rue. source Eddy Chen/HBO

According to Levinson, the network pushed back against two scenes in particular. The first was the pilot’s opening shot, which originally had the camera zooming into Rue’s mother’s vagina as she gave birth.

“They were like, ‘Nah, you can’t open it that way,'” Levinson said. “I just thought, ‘It’s a battle I don’t need to fight right now.'”

The second was a locker room scene that featured dozens of naked high school boys and “like, 80 more” penises, according to Levinson. The final version of the scene includes approximately 30 penises, according to THR.

“We can get away with a lot of s— with comedy,” Zendaya told the magazine. “I’ve only really done family movies, so everybody sees me a certain way and doesn’t assume that I can do [a part like this] – or that I want to.”

Fans of the former Disney Channel star, however, have only expressed excitement for her new role.

MY GOOD SIS TRIED TO TELL Y’ALL AT THE MET GALA THAT HER DISNEY DAYS ARE DEAD AND GONE, YOU FEEL ME https://t.co/QurECG6J9Y — dallas doll (@taylorcrumpton) June 12, 2019

i literally cannot WAIT for zendaya to swoop in and win all the awards for her role in euphoria hERE SHE COMES pic.twitter.com/JP9Bhz8RjS — mak 20 (@mrvelsmj) June 7, 2019

Euphoria is in one week. In one week we get to see Zendaya’s best acting so far and we get to meet the best cast TV could give us. ONE WEEK. pic.twitter.com/1pmdwDHjas — angie????️‍???? (@mjsrue) June 9, 2019

Many people online have also poked fun at the apparent “controversy” surrounding nudity on HBO, a network renowned for depicting graphic sexual violence in shows like “Game of Thrones” and “Westworld.”

who is watching hbo and still upset about seeing penises https://t.co/mNktRmjqUD — austin (@SenorSenior) June 12, 2019

where's that tweet of the guy who counted all the boobs on game of thrones? I think we as a society can handle seeing an erect penis on tv once in a while… https://t.co/g1BTkNQGuZ — Jesse Peretz (@jperetz) June 12, 2019

unbelievable! only 30? — BREATH OF THE WILD 2!!!!!! (@BeefBronson) June 12, 2019

According to THR’s sources, the stars of “Euphoria” – including 20-year-old Hunter Schafer, 22-year-old Barbie Ferreira, and 21-year-old Sydney Sweeney – were able to decide how much of their bodies they were comfortable showing on camera.

HBO also employed an intimacy coordinator, Amanda Blumenthal, to make sure the scenes with sex, violence, and nudity were comfortable for the actors involved.

“If you got a visit from Amanda that day, you knew it was going down,” Ferreira said.