The 20 nations that have qualified for Euro 2020 so far, how they made it, and who their star player has been

France, England, and Spain are amongst those already qualified for next summer's tournament.

20 teams have now qualified for UEFA Euro 2020.

The tournament is being held across 12 different countries next summer and kicks off in Rome, Italy on June 12.

Four additional teams can still qualify for the tournament via the play-offs, which will be played in March 2020.

Here’s every country who has made the cut so far, how they did it, and who was their best player during qualifying.

England

England lost just once en route to qualifying for next summer’s tournament, sealing its place with an emphatic 7-0 victory over Montenegro on November 14 in what was the country’s 1000th ever competitive fixture.

Star player in qualifying: Harry Kane became the only Englishman in history to score in every qualifying game during a single campaign, hitting 12 in 8 matches.

Czech Republic

One-goal victories over both England and Kosovo proved to be the pivotal moments in Jaroslav Silhavy’s side ensuring its safe passage to Euro 2020.

Star player in qualifying: Vladimir Darida’s all-action displays in the middle of the park have been a key part of the Republic’s progression.

Ukraine

Ukraine surprised everyone by beating Portugal to claim the top spot in Group B. Andriy Shevchenko’s side won six of its eight games, including a 2-1 victory over Cristiano Ronaldo and Co.

Star player in qualifying: 23-year-old Roman Yaremchuk benefitted from having striking icon Shevchenko as his coach, scoring four times.

Portugal

Euro 2016 champions Portugal endured a bumpy road to next year’s competition, however just about made it by beating Luxembourg 2-0 in its final game on November 17.

Star player in qualifying: Cristiano Ronaldo may have scored the goals, but it was Bernardo Silva who was Portugal’s orchestrator.

Germany

It was a pretty routine qualification campaign for Joachim Low’s side, who won seven of its eight games to top Group C. The only upset came as a 4-2 defeat to the Netherlands on September 6.

Star player in qualifying: Manuel Neuer kept five clean sheets, firmly establishing himself as his country’s top shot-stopper ahead of Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Netherlands

source Getty/Dean Mouhtaropoulos

Sometimes great (Netherlands 4-2 Germany), and sometimes not so great (Netherlands 0-0 Northern Island), Ronald Koeman’s side finished second in Group C, two points behind leaders Germany.

Star player in qualifying: Georginio Wijnaldum operates in a much higher position for Holland than he does for Liverpool, and it appears to suit him, the Dutchman managing an impressive eight goals.

Switzerland

Vladimir Petkovic’s side topped Group D with 17 points, however, weren’t given an easy ride, winning just five of its eight games.

Star player in qualifying: Denis Zakaria’s commanding performances in the centre of midfield have seen him linked with both Arsenal and Manchester United, according to Goal.

Denmark

Denmark left it late to book its place at Euro 2020 – a 1-1 draw with closest rivals the Republic of Ireland in the last round of fixtures being just enough to secure second place in Group D.

Star player in qualifying: Midfielder Christian Eriksen as usual proved to be his country’s talisman, hitting five goals to top the group’s scoring charts.

Croatia

Group E was the tightest of the bunch, with both Slovakia and Hungary missing out on automatic qualification by a fraction. The group was topped by Croatia, who won five of its eight games, finishing with 17 points.

Star player in qualifying: Mateo Kovacic played a utility role for much of Croatia’s campaign, but impressed wherever he played.

Wales

Despite only winning four of its eight games and scoring just 10 goals – the lowest total of any qualified team – Wales snuck through in second place in Group E courtesy of a final round 2-0 win over Hungary.

Star player in qualifying: With the forward line misfiring, Juventus’ Aaron Ramsey was the man who rose to the occasion at the last minute, scoring both goals against Hungary to send Wales through.

Spain

Manager Robert Moreno guided Spain to Euro 2020 qualification with ease – the “The Red Fury” winning eight of its 10 games and drawing the other two. He won’t, however, be guiding them at next year’s tournament, with Luis Enrique re-assuming his role of head coach following the death of his young daughter.

Star player in qualifying: Sergio Ramos scored an impressive four goals, and manned the Spain defence as excellently as always.

Sweden

Sweden lost just one game in qualifying but had to wait until matchday nine when it beat Romania 2-0 to secure its place at Euro 2020.

Star player in qualifying: Alexander Isak is just 20 years old, but he led the line with maturity for Sweden in what was only its second qualifying campaign without Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Poland

Poland perpetually underwhelms at major tournaments, failing to go past the group stage in five of six attempts. It will be hoping for better next year, however, having qualified top of Group G with 25 points.

Star player in qualifying: Krzysztof Piatek was Poland’s second top scorer behind Robert Lewandowski, but earned his country six points with the only goals in 1-0 wins over both Austria and North Macedonia.

Austria

Austria has never won a game in European Championship history, however with a promising young squad including Marcel Sabitzer, Marco Friedl, and Konrad Laimer, that could change next year. It finished second in Group G with six wins from 10.

Star player in qualifying: RB Leipzig’s Sabitzer provided the creative energy from midfield Austria has been missing in previous years, which may prove pivotal at next summer’s tournament.

France

source Getty/Aurelien Meunier

France picked up in qualifying where it left off after winning the 2018 World Cup, winning eight of its 10 games, scoring 25 goals in the process.

Star player in qualifying: Olivier Giroud scored six times for France, once again proving his often doubted credentials as one of the world’s top centre forwards.

Turkey

Three goals are all Turkey conceded as it qualified as Group H runners up behind France, meaning it boasted the joint best defensive record across the continent.

Star player in qualifying: Juventus youngster Merih Demiral was a colossus as centre half for Senol Gune’s side.

Belgium

As expected, Belgium made light work of Group I, winning all 10 of its games, during which it scored 40 goals and conceded just three. Euro 2020, watch out.

Star player in qualifying: Kevin De Bruyne has rediscovered his best form for both club and country since returning fully from injury in May, and was mesmeric in midfield for Roberto Martinez’s side.

Russia

Russia enjoyed a brilliant, albeit unexpected, run to the 2018 World Cup quarter-finals as the home nation. Next summer, it will want to match that, and its form throughout qualifying – eight wins from 10 – suggests it can.

Star player in qualifying: Big, strong, and with a keen eye for goal, captain Artem Dzyuba was Group I’s top scorer with nine goals.

Italy

Italy enjoyed a perfect campaign in which it won all 10 of its games and scored an impressive 37 goals and rounded off qualification with a 9-1 thumping of Albania.

Star player in qualifying: Jorginho has proven himself to be the lynchpin in Italy’s midfield that has been missing since the retirement of Andrea Pirlo in 2016.

Finland

Finland secured qualification to its first ever major tournament at the 33rd attempt when it beat Liechtenstein 3-0 on November 15. Markku Kanerva’s side won six out of its 10 games to finish second behind Italy in Group J.

Star player in qualifying: Teemu Pukki scored 10 goals in qualifying, the third highest individual total across all 10 groups.